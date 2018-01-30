Real Madrid contact Chelsea with surprise Courtois swap proposal

Real Madrid have made contact with Chelsea to see if they would be interested in a swap deal for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, according to reports in the Spanish media.

The struggling La Liga giants had lined up a deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga this month, only for the player to have a change of heart and sign a new contract with Athletic Bilbao. The goalkeeper’s decision to stay in the Basque Country could be credited with strong suggestions that Arrizabalaga was not fancied by Zinedine Zidane, though this was denied by the Real Madrid boss.

However, with the club still in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, Spanish publication Don Balon claims Real have contacted Chelsea over the availability of Courtois.

The giant Belgian stopper enjoyed three stellar seasons on loan with their neighbours Atletico Madrid and is known to want a return to the city with his family still based in the Spanish capital.

And it’s suggested that with the club’s hopes of landing David De Gea fading, they have asked Chelsea about a possible swap deal involving Courtois and defender Raphael Varane.

The Spanish outlet claims the deal could tempt Blues boss Antonio Conte, who has reservations about Courtois’ long-term desire to stay at Chelsea – and it’s suggested the swap deal could be an arrangement that suits all parties.

