Liverpool and Chelsea will reportedly wait until the summer before deciding whether or not to take up an offer from Real Madrid to sign one of their fallen stars.

Reports on Monday suggested Real president Florentino Perez is planning to radically shake-up his playing staff over the next two transfer windows after an alarming 2018/19 season so far – with Marco Asensio one of the players he is willing to sacrifice.

Perez has been left with little choice but to spend big in order to try and breathe new life into his struggling squad and has been given hopes a deal for Eden Hazard could be close after the player dropped a major transfer hint.

But Perez must first free up a space – and money – in his squad by sanctioning the departures of several high-profile stars – with Don Balon claiming Asensio has already been told he will be allowed to leave if anyone meets their valuation of him.

The 22-year-old has long been considered an exciting talent but is yet to command a regular starting spot at the Bernabeu and the Spanish publication reckons he will be the player most likely to make way if Hazard arrives.

Furthermore, it’s suggested Perez has already contacted Premier League Liverpool and Chelsea, quoting them a fee of around €75m (£66m) and informing them he will be allowed to leave in January should they wish.

And while both are likely to be tempted to move for a player once valued in the €150m bracket by Real, it seems any potential swoop for him may have to wait until the summer.

That’s because both clubs are also keen on a £70million deal for Christian Pulisic, who on Tuesday it was claimed has been told by Borussia Dortmund he will be allowed to move on next summer. Whichever club doesn’t land Pulisic, may look to take Real Madrid up on the offer to sign Asensio, who is ready to accept he needs a move to reinvigorate his career.

