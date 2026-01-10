Real Madrid are planning to raid Tottenham Hotspur for one of their best players, according to a report, which has also claimed Xabi Alonso’s stance, but TEAMtalk believes that a deal is unlikely.

Tottenham are having a disappointing season, with Thomas Frank’s side as low as 14th in the Premier League table. Frank’s future at Tottenham is also far from certain, with a source telling our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that “the board is considering all options”.

While Real Madrid themselves have recovered from their slump in form under manager Alonso, there is a need at Estadio Bernabeu to sign at least one central defender in 2026, preferably in the January transfer window.

David Alaba is out of contract at Real Madrid next summer, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano saying that the Austrian will not be handed a new deal.

Antonio Rudiger, too, will become a free agent at the end of the season, as things stand, while Dean Huijsen is still very young and has had a mixed time in his debut season at Madrid, and Raul Asencio has not always been convincing.

Eder Militao is a brilliant defender, but the Brazilian has had injury problems, like Alaba and Rudiger.

According to Fichajes, Madrid have decided to fix their defensive issues by targeting Tottenham star Cristian Romero.

Romero signed a new contract with Tottenham in August 2025 that runs until the summer of 2029.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Romero is now Tottenham’s highest-paid player, earning around £150,000-a-week basic but closer to £200,000-a-week when one factors in bonuses.

However, that has not stopped Madrid from believing that they would be able to sign Romero in the January transfer window.

Fichajes has reported that Madrid are ‘preparing a stratospheric offer’ of €80million (£69.4m, $93.1m) to convince Tottenham to sell them Romero.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that Madrid manager Alonso has ‘given his final approval to the transfer after analysing the defender’s outstanding performances in England’.

According to the report, Romero is not happy with Tottenham’s underwhelming performances under Frank this season and wants the north London club to show more ambition in the transfer market to make the squad better.

Real Madrid want Micky van de Ven, not Cristian Romero – sources

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so one should be cautious about this claim that Madrid are keen on Romero.

Romero signed a new contract with Spurs only last summer, and he must have done so because he is happy with the club and their long-term ambition.

The Argentina international is 27 now, and while he would be a brilliant signing for Madrid, no other media outlets are reporting that Los Blancos want him.

It is also very unlikely that Madrid will make a major signing in the middle of the season.

However, there have been historical links between the Spanish giants and Romero.

The Sun reported on May 12, 2025, that Madrid were targeting Romero, but he subsequently signed a new deal with Spurs and Los Blancos eventually secured the services of Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Madrid, though, are interested in Micky van de Ven, Romero’s main centre-back partner for Tottenham when fit and available.

Our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, reported on December 10 that Real Madrid have Van de Ven on their radar for a potential 2026 deal.

Our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, said on December 10: “Van de Ven has been mentioned in the same way that Madrid have looked at Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi, but it is different because those three players are becoming free agents and that is a market Madrid are very keen to exploit when they can.

“Van de Ven would be a much different situation as he has more than three years remaining on his current deal and the club are hoping to tie him up to a new one, on better terms over an extended period.

“Obviously, Madrid have the power to turn any player’s head, but they would have to pay big money for him as Spurs really do not want to lose him.

“They consider his experience and leadership to be absolutely vital, on top of the fact he’s a great defender and can also be a threat in terms of scoring goals.”

However, Spurs do not want to lose the Netherlands international defender, with Bailey reporting on December 27 that Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham is in talks with Van de Ven’s camp and plans to hand him a bumper new contract.

