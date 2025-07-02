Tottenham Hotspur central defender Cristian Romero is ready to make the move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but Los Blancos will not find it a cheap deal as Spurs have set a hefty price-tag.

Following a disappointing 2024/25 campaign where Madrid could not win LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey, Los Blancos have been very active this summer. Xabi Alonso has replaced Carlo Ancelotti as the Madrid manager, and the former Los Blancos midfielder already has three new players in his squad for next season.

While central defender Dean Huijsen has joined from Bournemouth, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has made the switch from Liverpool.

Franco Mastantuono will also link up with Madrid in August after he turns 18, with a deal being already agreed with River Plate.

It seems that Tottenham centre-back Romero could be on his way to Madrid, too, with a report claiming that the Argentina international is open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu amid interest from Los Blancos.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 12 that Romero was left ‘livid’ at Tottenham’s decision to sack Ange Postecoglou as the manager despite winning the Europa League last season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Romero is a prime target of Atletico Madrid, with city rivals Madrid also keen.

According to a new report on CaughtOffSide, Madrid want to sign another centre-back despite the arrival of Huijsen and have been impressed with Romero.

The report has claimed that Los Blancos ‘have admired Romero since last summer’ and will now ‘take a more concrete approach’.

‘Sources close to Romero suggest that while he is content at Tottenham and enjoys being a key figure at Spurs, he would be open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu should Real Madrid submit an official offer,’ adds the report.

CaughtOffSide’s report about Romero and Madrid follows a report in the Spanish media on June 24 claiming that Alonso has told his Los Blancos bosses he ‘needs a defender who can take on responsibility from day one’.

Romero, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, is one of the defenders who was mentioned in the report.

Real Madrid face two obstacles in Cristian Romero pursuit

Sources have told TEAMtalk that new Tottenham manager Thomas Frank is keen on retaining the services of Romero.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who won the Copa America with Argentina in 2021 and 2024, is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2027 and was described by Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho as “the best centre-back in the world” on ESPN Argentina in May.

However, Tottenham will be tempted to cash in on Romero if they get £60million for him.

CaughtOffSide’s report, too, states that Tottenham want €70million (£60.4m, $82.4m) for Romero.

That fee, though, is viewed as ‘excessive’ by Madrid, who face the added imminent threat of Atletico.

Atletico are keen on getting a deal done and are planning to open direct talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for Romero.

Along with Huijsen, Raul Asensio, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are the other main centre-back options for Alonso.

Alaba has had injury problems and is 33, while Rudiger is 32, so there is a need for Madrid to add depth in that area.

