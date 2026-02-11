The chances of Real Madrid raiding Manchester United for Diogo Dalot are well and truly alive, with Dani Carvajal reportedly not happy with his current situation at Estadio Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, broke the news of Real Madrid’s interest in Man Utd full-back Diogo Dalot back on December 13, 2025. We reported at the time that Dalot’s ability to play as a right-back and as a left-back was hugely appealing to Madrid.

Sources have told us that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, and his staff are happy with Dalot, but they are also aware that the Portugal international’s next contract would require a pay rise.

Man Utd are considering selling Dalot at the end of the season.

Real Madrid signed right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and also secured the services of left-back Alvaro Carreras from Benfica.

Los Blancos, though, have long-term interest in Dalot, especially with right-back Dani Carvajal out of contract at the Spanish club in the summer of 2026, and left-back Fran Garcia not at the elite level.

The chances of Real Madrid making a move for Dalot have now increased, with a source claiming that Carvajal is not happy with manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

According to The Touchline, Carvajal is ‘very upset’ that he is consistently being ignored by Arbeloa, with the veteran right-back not coming on even as a substitute against Valencia in LaLiga last weekend.

The account with 1.5million followers posted on X at 8:30am on February 10: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Dani Carvajal is very UPSET with his current situation at Real Madrid.

‘He feels he is NOT being taken seriously by the new coach, Alvaro Arbeloa.

‘He feels he still has a good level for top European football and he wants to play the World Cup at his best possible level, so he’s overly impatient about his lack of playtime.’

It was also The Touchline that reported on January 23 that Jurgen Klopp does not have Carvajal ‘in his plans’ should the former Liverpool manager take over as the Real Madrid boss in the summer of 2026.

Marca, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication with close ties with the club’s hierarchy, has reported that Carvajal’s departure at the end of the season is being ‘taken for granted’ by the club’s officials.

This comes after The Athletic reported that Madrid have not opened talks with the veteran right-back over a new deal.

With Carvajal not happy and Madrid not offering him a new deal, all signs point to a parting of the ways in the summer of 2026.

That would mean that Madrid will need an experienced right-back, opening the door to a potential move for Dalot.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Real Madrid and Man Utd transfer news

Meanwhile, a Real Madrid superstar has been tipped to join Man Utd in the summer of 2026 because of interim manager Michael Carrick.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign a Real Madrid star.

Man Utd are said to be ready to make an approach for a Gambian gem whose pace is comparable to that of Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

And finally, Paul Scholes has named the defender that his former club, Man Utd, should sign.