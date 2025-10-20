Real Madrid are planning to make a bid for Marc Guehi and destroy Liverpool’s chances of bringing the Crystal Palace defender to Anfield, according to a report, as Xabi Alonso opens up on his decision to take David Alaba off at half-time against Getafe.

Liverpool’s failure to get a deal done for Guehi on the final day of the summer transfer window is coming back to haunt Arne Slot, with Madrid among the clubs keen on securing the services of the England international defender. Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also taken a shine to Guehi, who is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has publicly said that Guehi will not sign a new deal, with last season’s FA Cup winners now facing the prospect of losing their captain for free next summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Guehi’s ‘preference’ is to leave Palace as a free agent next summer.

However, according to a Spanish report, Real Madrid are planning to bid for Guehi and rest Palace’s resolve to keep the 25-year-old beyond the January transfer window.

Real Madrid Confidencial, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has reported that although Los Blancos could wait until the end of the season to sign Guehi on a free transfer, they could offer around €30-35million (up to £30.4m, $40.8m) for the defender in the January transfer window as well.

Such a move would break Liverpool’s hearts, with the defending Premier League champions still keen on Guehi, who, according to former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves on TNT Sports in October 2025, is “a dream” and “a fabulous player”.

With Ibrahima Konate out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, manager Arne Slot cannot afford to lose the Frenchman next summer and also not be able to sign Guehi.

Could Real Madrid really bid for Marc Guehi in January?

Real Madrid Confidencial is not one of the major Spanish sources, and the claim that Madrid could bid for Guehi in January 2026 has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Marca, which has close ties with the Madrid hierarchy, reported earlier on October 9 that Liverpool defender Konate is Real Madrid’s number one centre-back target.

However, Liverpool are not going to sell Konate in the middle of the season, and there is a case to be made that Madrid need another top-quality centre-back.

Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are the five recognised centre-backs for Madrid manager Xabi Alonso at the moment.

Asencio has not always impressed, while Rudiger has had injury issues and will leave Madrid as a free agent next summer, according to Bild.

Like Rudiger, Alaba has also suffered injury problems and is out of contract at Los Blancos next summer.

The Austrian started alongside Eder Militao in central defence for Madrid against Getafe in LaLiga on Sunday.

Alaba was taken off at half time, with Real Madrid Confidencial noting that ‘Real Madrid turned on the emergency lights at halftime against Getafe’.

Alonso told Madrid’s official website after the 1-0 win on Sunday night: “I think Courtois is fine and Alaba’s calf was tightening up and we didn’t want to take any risks. We’ll assess him further tomorrow.”

It is unlikely that Alaba’s injury is serious, with journalist Edu Aguirre reporting that he was taken off as a precaution after the defender felt a slight strain on his right leg.

However, Alaba is 33 now and his entire career at Madrid have been punctuated by injury issues.

Although it may not look likely at the moment, but Madrid making a move for Guehi in the January transfer window cannot be ruled out simply because Los Blancos will do EVERYTHING they can to win LaLiga and the Champions League this season.

Latest Real Madrid news: William Saliba revelation, Endrick future

Meanwhile, looking ahead to El Clasico, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has targeted a Barcelona star as the weak link.

Why Real Madrid did not go big for William Saliba before he signed a new contract with Arsenal has been revealed.

And finally, Xabi Alonso has revealed his stance on Endrick’s future, as Manchester United join the race for the Real Madrid striker.

