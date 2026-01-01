Fabrizio Romano ‘confirms’ TWO Real Madrid transfer calls; one incoming and one outgoing

Fabrizio Romano has reiterated his claim that Nico Paz will return to Real Madrid from Como next summer, with the transfer guru naming the current Los Blancos star who will leave Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season and has brought the latest on the future of Antonio Rudiger.

Back in November, Romano revealed on X that Nico Paz was going to be Real Madrid’s first major signing in the summer of 2026. The Italian journalist disclosed that Madrid had already decided to trigger the buy-back clause of €9million (£8m, $10.6m) in Paz’s contract at Como, claiming that the 21-year-old Argentina international attacking midfielder has “already said yes” to a return to the Spanish and European giants.

On December 31, Romano reiterated the claim on his YouTube channel, noting that Paz will not be back at Real Madrid in January, but only next summer.

Romano has also revealed that David Alaba will leave Madrid at the end of the season when his current contract runs out.

The Austria international defender joined Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 after his contract with Bayern Munich expired.

Alaba was at the top of his game at the time, but the defender has been plagued by injury problems throughout his time at Estadio Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old has made 120 appearances for Madrid so far in his career, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in the process, while also winning LaLiga and the Champions League twice each.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I expect Nico Paz to go to Real Madrid in 2026, not in January, but in the summer.

“For Real Madrid, two important things to mention. The first one, I can confirm what I have been telling you for months.

“David Alaba is expected to leave Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer.

“As of today, zero, zero negotiations, to extend the contract, zero negotiations in terms of financials and technical project.

“So, what I understand is that there are very serious chances, I would say, that, as of today, it’s like 98%, chances to see David Alaba leaving the summer transfer window and trying a new chapter in his football career.

“So, I expect David Alaba to go.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid and Antonio Rudiger situation latest

Like Alaba, Antonio Rudiger is also out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season.

However, unlike Alaba, Rudiger could still extend his stay at Estadio Bernabeu, having been part of the club since the summer of 2022 when he joined on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea.

Romano noted about Rudiger: “What I can tell about Rudiger, guys, is that from Saudi, they remain very, very interested and attentive to the situation of Antonio Rudiger.

“They are following the situation.

“Real Madrid have not decided yet. Antonio Rudiger has not decided yet. Full focus on this season.

“We know Real Madrid are used to working on contracts for over 30 players, only at the end of the season or close to the end of the season, so that remains the case for Antonio Rudiger, but it’s going to be on the player and on Real Madrid.

“They will make a decision not now, not these weeks.

“It’s going to take some time, some months before they decide what to do.

“From Saudi, at the moment, it is not a negotiation.

“There is not an official bid or something like that.

“There was a bid in the past from Saudi. It was rejected because Real Madrid wanted to trust Rudiger and keep Rudiger, and Rudiger wanted to stay at Real Madrid.

“Now we have to see in 2026 if Real Madrid decide to proceed and let Antonio Rudifer go, or if Real Madrid want to keep Rudiger and sign a new contract and also what Rudiger wants to do.

“So, let’s follow the Rudiger situation. We will be following that from Saudi. The clubs will be very attentive, and then David Alaba leaving Real Madrid in the summer transfer window is almost guaranteed.”

IN DEPTH: COMPLETE Real Madrid overhaul with 3 Man Utd stars, Arsenal trio and 2 Liverpool gems in predicted XI

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Camavinga stance, Bellingham truth

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported the chances of Liverpool signing Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid.

A Spanish journalist has named the three Real Madrid players whose futures at Estadio Bernabeu are in doubt.

And finally, sources have told us whether Jude Bellingham could leave Real Madrid for Manchester United anytime soon.