Real Madrid decision gives Chelsea, Man Utd clear path to €110m star

Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race to sign an Inter Milan outcast this summer, according to a report.

Striker Mauro Icardi has been with Inter since 2013, establishing himself as one of the club’s most important players and even being handed the armband.

However, rumours have arisen recently that his time with the Serie A giants could soon be coming to an end, with reports suggesting issues have arisen over a contract renewal with the club.

It seem though that any chance of a long-term stay with the Nerazzurri is in serious jeopardy, as the club announced on social media that he has been stripped of the captaincy.

Icardi has also been left out of the Inter squad for their last two games, one of which is a crucial clash against Sampdoria at San Siro, with the club claiming he has a knee problem.

Calciomercato, via newspaper Corriere dello Sport, recently claimed that Inter are ‘planning for life without the 25-year-old’ and have drawn up a four-man shopping list of possible replacements – including Romelu Lukaku.

Now, a report from Marca claims that Real Madrid have pulled out of their pursuit of Icardi due to his wife and agent Wanda Nara.

The Sun on Sunday hints that the news has alerted Chelsea, who may be forced to search for striking options once again with doubts over a permanent deal for Gonzalo Higuain.

Icardi currently has a release clause of €110m which seems to be the sticking point in negotiations over an extended stay with Inter.

