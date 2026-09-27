Real Madrid decision on selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool revealed as Julian Ward targets transfer coup

A fresh report has revealed Real Madrid’s response to Liverpool interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, with returning Anfield sporting director Julian Ward keen on snapping up the midfielder.

Ward has been rehired by the Reds to succeed Richard Hughes as sporting director and, according to a recent update from journalist Pete O’Rourke, he would love nothing more than to bring Tchouameni to Merseyside.

“Yeah, obviously Julian Ward does look like he’s going to be reappointed as the new sporting director at Liverpool,” O’Rourke told Football Insider a few days ago.

“He’s obviously going to have targets in mind and there will be work to do on this Liverpool squad ahead of upcoming transfer windows.

“As you said, Ward was interest previously in bringing Tchouameni to Anfield, and I’m sure there will be interest going forward because he remains very much on Liverpool’s radar.

“But it could be a very difficult deal to do in the near future because he only recently signed a new contract at Real until 2031.”

As mentioned, Liverpool and Ward – who has already served as the Reds’ sporting director back in the 2022/23 season – were previously keen on signing the France international back in 2022.

The Reds did bid for Tchouameni who was leaving Monaco, but once Real Madrid came calling, a move to the Bernabeu materialised instead

Since then, Tchouameni has established himself as one of world football’s leading defensive midfield pivots, while he can also operate as an emergency central defender.

However, it’s that holding midfield role that is currently sorely lacking at Liverpool right now, though per a fresh update from O’Rourke, it’s highly unlikely Tchouameni will be the problem-solver.

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Tchouameni to Liverpool looking a long shot

Reporting for FI once again, O’Rourke explained: “Liverpool will have to part with a huge fee if they are to lure Aurelien Tchouameni away from Real Madrid.

“The 26-year-old has been a long-term target at Anfield and has been tipped as the answer to their ongoing issues in midfield after what has been a mixed start to the season.

“However, the France international has established himself as an important part of Jose Mourinho’s plans, and Los Blancos are not prepared to let him go easily in the near future.’

The journalist went on to add: “Los Blancos are now reluctant to lose Tchouameni, and despite Liverpool considering a renewed move for his signature, he is considered unlikely to leave the Bernabeu.”

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