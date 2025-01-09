Real Madrid deliver hammer blow to Man Utd as top Amorim midfield target opens initial talks over Bernabeu move

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly jumped ahead of rival suitors, including Manchester United, in the race to sign one of Europe’s top defensive midfielders next summer.

Brazilian enforcer Ederson Silva has built up a reputation as one of the most complete defensive midfielders in Serie A since leaving Corinthians to join Salernitana three years ago.

After making just 15 appearances with Salernitana, Ederson secured a £19million switch to Atalanta and the 25-year-old has never looked back, quickly establishing himself as a firm fan favourite in Bergamo.

Indeed, Ederson played a prominent role as Atalanta won the Europa League last season, with veteran Italian coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s men ending Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run to secure their first-ever European trophy.

It’s been more of the same for Ederson this term, with the midfielder starting all but one of Atalanta’s Serie A matches as they currently sit second in the league, three points behind leaders Napoli with a game in hand, he also played a starring role in a goalless Champions League draw with Arsenal back in September, being named Man of the Match.

And, according to Spanish outlet AS, Madrid have seen enough to convince them that Ederson is perfect for their midfield and ‘informal contacts’ have begun with Atalanta to gauge the player’s potential availability as an additional signing to Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi – who remains the club’s primary midfield target.

Madrid have been actively scouring the market for midfield reinforcements for some time, especially since Toni Kroos called time on his career while reports continue to circulate that Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni could be offloaded.

Man Utd suffer Ederson January blow

Zubimendi is considered a ready-made replacement for Toni Kroos at Madrid, while the report adds that Ederson is a player who could give more defensive cover to Real’s back line and in a midfield shake-up for Ancelotti.

As for Man Utd‘s interest, it’s stated that Ruben Amorim is a fan of the player and that the Red Devils has also been monitoring his progress closely with a view to a potential swoop.

However, as TT transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on Wednesday, Atalanta have completely ruled out a January sale for a player who is also liked by both Manchester City and Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid also launched an unsuccessful £46m bid for Ederson’s services last summer, with the player currently under contract at the Gewiss Stadium until 2027.

Indeed, it’s thought that it will take a bid well in excess of £50m for the Serie A side to even consider doing business going forward.

