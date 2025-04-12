Real Madrid and president Florentino Perez have already put the pieces in place to lure an Arsenal ace to the Bernabeu via their ‘usual’ tried and tested transfer strategy, according to a reliable report.

Real Madrid were expected to conquer all before them once again this season after the reigning LaLiga and Champions League winners added Kylian Mbappe to their ranks.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side trail Barcelona by four points in LaLiga and have a mountain to climb in the Champions League.

Arsenal produced a performance for the ages when thrashing Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

The Real Madrid PR machine is already working overtime to hype up a historic second leg comeback, though Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal – who boast the Premier League’s meanest defence for the second straight season – won’t buckle easily.

The biggest issue at the Bernabeu this season has been their leaky defence. Injuries have played a part, though according to the Athletic, Ancelotti called for new signings long before he was deprived of many of his finest defenders.

A new right-back in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold will arrive in the summer. Whether the Liverpool man – who excels offensively but struggles defensively – will help or hinder the situation remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are determined to sign a new centre-back and per the report, their number one target is William Saliba.

The Frenchman has developed into one of world football’s premier centre-halves and aged 24, is only now entering the prime of his career.

Real Madrid have reportedly ‘kept a positive relationship’ with Saliba’s entourage dating all the way back to their failed attempt to sign him from Saint-Etienne in 2019.

However, Saliba is under contract with the Gunners until 2027 and the club do intend to ramp up talks over an extension sooner rather than later.

To throw a spanner in the works and sow the seeds of doubt in Saliba’s mind, the Athletic claim Real Madrid have now deployed their ‘usual transfer strategy.’

Real Madrid at it again

It’s acknowledged Real Madrid stand virtually no chance of signing Saliba in the upcoming summer. Arsenal will demand too high of a price and the defender is contracted for another two years.

Accordingly, Real Madrid have initiated their most tried and trusted transfer play, with the report adding: ‘that is why they are deploying their usual transfer strategy: staying close to the player discreetly and preparing the ground to try and sign him in 2026 for an affordable amount or in 2027 as a free agent.

‘Several players in Madrid’s current squad arrived via the first route, including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in 2018 for €40million (£34m/$45m), Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes in 2021 for €31m plus bonuses and Brahim from City in January 2019 for €19m plus bonuses.

‘Players who joined after their contracts at previous clubs expired include Alaba from Bayern Munich in 2021, Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea in 2022 and Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain last year, although Mbappe was given a significant salary and signing fee.’

Whether Real Madrid are prepared to wait one and possibly two more seasons before adding a centre-back remains to be seen.

A new face could arrive in the meantime, with Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah both linked.

In any case, what is clear is Saliba is Real’s No 1 target in the long run and the strategy that helped lure Alexander-Arnold and so many more away from their respective clubs has been put into action for the Arsenal ace.

