Rodri is not a target for Real Madrid given his age

Real Madrid are reportedly not looking to sign Rodri in the near future, as he ‘does not fit’ their strategy of not signing players who are near the age of 30.

Rodri has been City’s most important player for the last couple of years. There is a stark difference between their performances with him and without him.

They have lost five games since it was confirmed the midfielder’s ACL injury will keep him out for the season, including a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham in which Ilkay Gundogan struggled in Rodri’s place.

It has been suggested during Rodri’s period of top-class performances that Real Madrid are casting a ‘shadow’, given they want to land the midfielder, and City want to tie him down to stop any potential deal.

But the Citizens might not need to go to the trouble, given Spanish outlet Marca reports Rodri is ‘not in Real Madrid’s plans’.

The report suggests the La Liga champions don’t want the midfielder as he ‘does not fit into the future strategy’ and of course because he is currently sidelined.

It is believed after the signing of Eden Hazard a few years ago went awry, Real do not plan to make large outlays for players close to 30, so though Rodri is one of the best in the world, that he’s 28 means they don’t want him.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Rodri stung Real with Ballon d’Or

The Man City man won the 2024 Ballon d’Or, and upon learning Vinicius Junior wasn’t going to win, Real sent no representation to the ceremony.

Asked if he had heard from Vinicius since, Rodri joked: “Yeah, a Facetime call. No, nothing. We didn’t speak.”

However, he did suggest that he’d be open to moving to Real if they went after him.

“When Madrid, the best club in history, the most successful, call you, it is an honour and you always have to pay attention,” Rodri said.

“Spain is my country. I always pay attention to the league, the level of the teams is getting better and better.”

Real Madrid round-up: Two young stars could leave

Borussia Dortmund have joined the race for Endrick’s signature on loan, as per reports, though it’s suggested it’s currently impossible for him to leave Real.

Arda Guler, though, could leave, with Real apparently willing to let him depart on a loan deal, which Arsenal are interested in offering him.

Meanwhile, inbounds are possible, with Real said to be weighing up a move for Casemiro, who left them for Manchester United in 2022.

And Real have been quoted a £100million fee if they want to land Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, after it was reported they are interested in him.

Rodri v Zubimendi

Real have also been linked with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and he and the City man were fairly similar in some metrics last season.