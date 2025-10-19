Real Madrid have turned their nose up at the prospect of signing one of Arsenal’s best players, and instead believe moving for a Liverpool man would represent far better value, according to a source.

Real Madrid signed three new defenders over the summer – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras. Two of that trio came directly from Premier League sides, while Carreras was on Manchester United’s books between 2020-24.

Clearly, Real Madrid have a penchant for raiding English sides at present, especially with regards to their defensive line.

And earlier in 2025, rumours circulated by several outlets and sources in the media suggested Arsenal’s William Saliba was their dream target at centre-back.

Fabrizio Romano was amongst them, insisting Real Madrid view Saliba as the “Jude Bellingham of defenders.”

Real Madrid’s chances of signing Saliba have plummeted on the back of the Frenchman recently penning a new contract in north London.

But according to European football expert, Andy Brassell, Real Madrid were never that interested in landing Saliba anyway.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Brassell was asked whether he’s surprised Saliba extended his stay amid the potential chance to join Real Madrid.

“It’s not a massive surprise. One, because he’s been doing great at Arsenal,” began Brassell.

“Two, because it always kind of felt that the interest, to what extent it was firm interest, I’m not quite sure.

“I sense that Saliba’s agents were thickening it up a bit to accelerate negotiations with Arsenal.

“But more recently, the reason that Saliba to Real Madrid hasn’t seemed like a goer is because of the freebies that are on the market going forward.”

Liverpool ace among three on Real Madrid shortlist

Real Madrid do intend to sign one and potentially even two new centre-backs in 2026. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba – both out of contract next summer – are expected to depart and must be replaced.

While Saliba is clearly a fine player and among the best centre-halves in the world right now, Brassell suggested Real Madrid don’t believe he’s SO MUCH better than others who can soon be signed for nothing.

The source added: “I think if you could take, say, even two of those three, of Marc Guehi, Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, why would you go out and engage in a really tough transfer battle with Arsenal?

“You just wouldn’t do it, would you? I think you’re getting better value for money elsewhere, and value for money actually really matters to Real Madrid in the modern world.”

As mentioned, Guehi, Konate and Upamecano are all out of contract at season’s end. Liverpool will have a huge say in the futures of all three players, with the Reds determined to retain Konate and add Guehi.

However, if Konate were to leave, potentially to Real Madrid, Liverpool would require two new centre-backs and could snap up both Guehi and Upamecano.

Of course, Liverpool aren’t the only side taking close looks at Guehi and Upamecano. If failing to land one or even both, Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck has been identified as a viable alternative.

