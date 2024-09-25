Real Madrid are building another generation of Galacticos and have the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe lighting up the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. They are not done yet though and are keen to add another young star to their defensive options.

They have made a shortlist and are appreciative of three talents in particular with sources confirming that two Premier League stars have made their list. Real Madrid scouts have been to watch and made deliberations over some of the best young defenders in Europe.

First up is Castello Lukeba who has been scouted and watched live on multiple occasions by the worlds biggest side. They are fans of the 21-year-old and understand the conditions of a deal shoould they cose to move for the Leipzig man.

There is a £60 million price tag on his head and Leipzig have been clear that they want that price to be met should they part with the Frenchman. He is also contracted until 2028 and the Bundesliga side believe they are in a very strong position.

Madrid have also watched Nottingham Forest man Murillo and hold the Brazilian in high regard with his transfer seen as a real possibility. He would cost around the same as Lukeba and sources say he would be delighted to speak with the Spanish champions.

Forest have been clear to suitors that they are under no pressure to sell as they have him contracted until 2028. However, when Madrid come knocking it is hard for clubs to resist, especially if there is a desire form the player to move.

Sources have also suggested that a contingent from Madrid will be at The City Ground for the match against Fulham this weekend to run the rule over the 22-year-old.

Murillo and Branthwaite targets for Madrid

Finally sources have confirmed an interest in Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite who is a player who has major interest from the worlds biggest sides. Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both registered interest and its been confirmed to TEAMtalk that Madrid are also keeping an eye on his situation.

The stance from Everton is clear, they will not accept less that £70 million and rebuffed multiple offers form Manchester United last summer. They have the 22-year-old tied down to a long term deal that runs until 2027.

Sources say Madrid have a string interest but are aware Manchester United intend to bring in the Everton man next summer, so they may enter into a bidding war which they often avoid.

Whether Madrid or Manchester, Branthwaite will be subject to major transfer activity next summer and there could even be offers in the January market.

