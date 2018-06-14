Real Madrid €20m short despite agreeing terms for Liverpool target

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed personal terms with Roma goalkeeper Alisson but are €20million short of the Italian club’s asking price.

The Brazilian stopper has been Liverpool’s number one target for the past six months after Jurgen Klopp decided to move on from Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

However, a report in El Mundo Deportivo claims that the Champions League winners have lodged a €60m bid for Alisson, but that Roma are sticking to their €80m valuation of the player.

The 25-year-old, who has also been linked with Chelsea, is under contract until 2021 but Mundo Deportivo reports that the player’s agent has secured a five-year deal with option for a sixth at The Bernabeu.

Real’s initial bid is believed to be €55m plus €5m in bonuses for the Brazil No.1, whereas Roma are refusing to budge on their asking price – a fee that is almost certain to rule Klopp’s men out of the race for his signature too.

For their part, the Reds are actively looking at other options and are set to make contact with Lazio this week in an effort to test the water over Thomas Strakosha.

