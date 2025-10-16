Liverpool have taken a shine to Eduardo Camavinga, but both the Real Madrid midfielder and Xabi Alonso can crush Arne Slot’s dream this weekend.

Camavinga has struggled for regular playing time under Alonso so far this season, and that has sparked interest from a number of clubs, including Liverpool, who lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Madrid at the end of last season and could be forced to see Ibrahima Konate move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent next summer.

According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey on TBR on October 10, Liverpool are ‘keeping an eye on Camavinga’, who ‘could very well be on the move in 2026’.

The 22-year-old France international had injury problems last season and was able to make only 11 starts in LaLiga for Real Madrid under manager Carlo Ancelotti last season.

Despite being fully fit and available right now, Camavinga has yet to start a LaLiga or Champions League game under Xabi Alonso this season.

However, this weekend presents the perfect chance for Camavinga and Alonso to squash suggestions that he could be off to Liverpool in 2026.

Madrid will take on Getafe away from home at Estadio Coliseum in LaLiga on Sunday, and Alonso has to include Camavinga in the starting line-up.

Camavinga lined up in defensive midfield for France in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Iceland at Laugardalsvollur in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Monday.

While it was not the best of performances from the 22-year-old – L’Equipe gave him just 4 out of 10 as he was at fault for the opening Iceland goal and struggled out of possession – one must note that Camavinga has not been playing regularly for Los Blancos in the opening weeks of the 2025/26 campaign.

With a big Champions League game against Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu coming up next Wednesday, Alonso will surely be tempted to hand Camavinga his first start in LaLiga this season against Getafe on Sunday to keep his regular midfield players rested and fit.

Camavinga could play alongside Dani Ceballos or Aurelien Tchouameni as a double pivot in Madrid’s central midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

In September, Alonso told Managing Madrid about Camavinga after the match against Levante: “You saw that he started one play as a 6 and then finished it as a 10, almost reaching our last line of offence.

“He’s a very dynamic player with a very good skill set. So, I am very happy about having this because this is the first time I’ve worked with him since I’ve arrived at the club because he hasn’t been available.

“He will enter our rotation little by little, just like Jude, who is also back and will be very important.”

Alonso now has the perfect chance to stay true to his word about using Camavinga ‘little by little’ by playing him against Getafe.

Described by Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice as “a formidable player”, Camavinga can only get back to his best if he gets a run in the team.

It was Alonso who convinced Camavinga to stay at Madrid when clubs from the Premier League club came calling in the summer of 2025.

Alonso using Camavinga against Getafe will send a clear message to Liverpool just days after their interest made the transfer gossip pages – he is NOT for sale.

