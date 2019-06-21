Real Madrid end interest in Tottenham star; focus on Man Utd ace

Real Madrid have reportedly decided to end their interest in Christian Eriksen and will go all out for Paul Pogba instead.

The Spanish giants have earmarked both Premier League stars as potential signings since last summer, but having already splashed the cash on the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy – it would appear that moves for both players will not happen.

And with Hazard already on their books, it would appear that the playmaking ability of Tottenham star Eriksen is no longer required – although speculation about Pogba’s potential move to the Bernabeu was ramped up after his comments last weekend.

The Frenchman admitted that he was considering “a new challenge somewhere else”, while Red Devils chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be “ready to sell to the highest bidder” in order to “raise funds for other signings”, according to Friday’s Daily Star.

The latest reports also suggest that Real are ready to bide their time to bring in the former Juventus man, who has also been strongly tipped to make a return to his old club, and will instead look to sell some of their fringe stars before buying again.

The news on Eriksen, however, will certainly give Tottenham a boost that one of their star men could be staying put this summer – although French giants PSG also remain keen on the Dane.

One player who has been linked with both Spurs and United is Tanguy Ndombele, and it would appear that one of the Premier League sides has agreed personal terms with the Lyon midfielder.

