Real Madrid striker Endrick, who is an Arsenal and Chelsea target

Real Madrid have no intention of allowing Endrick to leave this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal, despite fresh interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, with sources also telling us about the future of Jacobo Ramon.

Endrick has enjoyed an impressive second half of the season on loan at Lyon, scoring seven goals and registering seven assists in 18 matches in all competitions and reigniting the excitement around his long-term potential.

The 19-year-old Brazil international striker had previously pushed for a temporary move after struggling for opportunities under then Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, who has since departed.

Endrick is now focused on forcing his way into the Brazil national team squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup, and his recent form has only strengthened his case.

That resurgence has not gone unnoticed. Sources understand that both Arsenal and Chelsea have made enquiries over the teenager’s availability in recent weeks, exploring whether a deal could be struck this summer.

However, Madrid’s stance is clear. Sources have confirmed that the Spanish giants have informed both Arsenal and Chelsea that Endrick will be returning to Estadio Bernabeu and is firmly part of their first-team plans for next season.

Crucially, sources understand that Endrick himself is also eager to stay and fight for his place in the Madrid team next season.

The Brazilian striker wants at least one more opportunity to establish himself as a regular in Madrid’s first team.

That stance is fully backed at the highest level, with club president Florentino Perez maintaining his long-held belief that Madrid signed the best young player in world football.

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Real Madrid stance on Jacobo Ramon – sources

Endrick is not the only young talent attracting Premier League attention.

We can also reveal that Arsenal and Chelsea are maintaining regular contact with Madrid over Jacobo Ramon, the highly-rated central defender currently playing for Como.

Ramon, who is featuring alongside Nico Paz, has impressed during his spell in Italy under Cesc Fabregas and is moving back to Madrid.

While technically a Como player following his move from Los Blancos last summer, the Spanish side retain buy-back and sell-on clauses – meaning his situation is effectively viewed as a loan arrangement, similar to Paz.

As it stands, sources indicate that Ramon is now expected to return to Madrid this summer alongside Endrick and Paz, with the club keen to integrate their young players into their future plans.

Interest in Ramon is widespread, with more than half a dozen clubs tracking his progress, but the response from Madrid is likely to mirror their stance on Endrick – firm and unwavering.

For Arsenal, Chelsea and other suitors, the message is clear: Madrid are not prepared to let their brightest young talents slip away.

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