Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Porto’s highly-rated defender Eder Militao, who is a major target for Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Brazilian ace is said to be available at a cut-price £42.5million due to an early get-out clause in his contract.

Liverpool only recently joined United in the hunt to land the 20-year-old, who has been compared to former Real defender Pepe for his style of play.

However, Marca now claims that Real have been watching the player in action in recent weeks and received very favourable reports from their scouts – despite only playing a handful of games for Porto.

The Portuguese giants are desperate for the youngster to pen a new deal to increase his release fee – despite only having signed a new contract until 2023 back in the summer.

Barcelona, Roma and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with Eder, who made his senior debut for Brazil in September of last year, although reports in Portugal last month claimed that United were leading the chase for his signature.

But the Sunday Express states that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Militao as he looks to bolster his quad for their title run-in.

Liverpool are currently without injured duo Joe Gomez and Joel Matip and have also allowed Nathaniel Clyne to go on loan to Bournemouth.

