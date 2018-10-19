Real Madrid have reportedly joined La Liga rivals Barcelona in the race to sign Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino next summer.

We reported on Wednesday on how former Reds star Philippe Coutinho was talking up Firmino as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp, but now it would seem that Real are looking towards the Brazilian.

The Spanish giants allowed club legend Cristiano Ronaldo to join Juventus in the summer, without truly replacing his goals output, and are looking to put that right over the next two transfer windows.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi and Genoa hitman Krzysztof Piatek have all been linked with moves to the Bernabeu, while Karim Benzema’s future at Real also continues to be up for debate.

The report by Diario Gol, however, states that Firmino would be open to the switch – should Real Madrid make a concrete bid for his services.

Liverpool would obviously have something to say about that and the player himself has stated in the past just how happy he is with life at Anfield, forming part of a prolific front three alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

