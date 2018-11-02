Real Madrid enter race to sign £35m bargain wanted by Chelsea, Liverpool

Liverpool and Chelsea are in danger of missing out on a top summer transfer target after Real Madrid entered the race to sign the in-form star.

AC Milan winger Suso is emerging as one of European football’s most in-demand stars on the back of a brilliant campaign so far for the Serie A giants.

The 24-year-old Spaniard has has established himself as a star at Milan, having been allowed to leave Liverpool in January 2015, and has the most assists in any of the top five European leagues (7) so far this season. He has also scored four times, meaning he has 11 combined goals and assists in 10 Serie A matches.

And with a €38m release clause in his contract becoming active for foreign suitors in the summer, Suso will likely have his pick from some big clubs who are ready to come calling.

According to reports on Thursday, Chelsea boss Sarri has identified the in-form Spain winger as “the perfect signing for his side” with Calciomercato claiming the Blues hierarchy have already established contact with the player’s agent over a summer switch.

The 24-year-old has also been regularly linked with a return to Liverpool, but despite speaking of his affection towards the Merseysiders, he appears content with life at the San Siro.

However, Italian sports broadcaster SportMediaSet now suggests Real Madrid are readying an offer to lure the former Cadiz youngster back to Spain.

They claim Real president Florentino Perez has eyes on the Spaniard’s release clause, which he believes is a bargain and represents better value for money than the likely £100m fee Eden Hazard would set him back if he were to prise him from Chelsea.

And if they successfully managed to prise Suso from Milan, that would leave Real free to use the money to lure the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Neymar to the club, with the PSG pair also regularly linked.

However, the report also claims Milan are working to secure their playmaker a new contract that would increase Suso’s exit clause to £52.6m (€60m) – a fee which, on his current form, is unlikely to deter Europe’s big spenders.

