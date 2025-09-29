Enzo Fernandez bombshell as transfer insider reveals Chelsea stance on selling star to Real Madrid – ‘take it pretty seriously’

Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for Enzo Fernandez, with Real Madrid genuinely interested in signing the Argentina international midfielder, sources have told TEAMtalk, as we reveal the transfer fee that Los Blancos would have to pay to get a deal done.

Fernandez is one of the best midfielders in the world and has been one of the few Chelsea players who have done consistently well over the past few years. Signed from Benfica in February 2023 for £106.8million (€122.5m, $143.6m), the 24-year-old has gone on to make 123 appearances for the Blues, scoring 19 goals and providing 24 assists in the process.

A World Cup and Copa America winner with Argentina, Fernandez was instrumental in Chelsea clinching the Conference League last season and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.

Fernandez is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2032, and while he is happy at the Blues, there has been constant speculation linking him with Real Madrid.

Madrid, arguably the biggest club in the world, have one of the strongest midfield departments on the planet, with Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso having Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler at his disposal.

However, like all major clubs in Europe, Madrid are always on the lookout for talented players, and we can reveal that Fernandez is one of the players who is indeed on the Spanish and European giants’ radar.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Madrid’s interest in Fernandez is serious, with Chelsea themselves open to selling Fernandez in what would be a shock exit.

However, Chelsea will demand more than the transfer fee that they paid to Benfica for Fernandez.

Jones said: “Chelsea contacts I have spoken to seem to believe there is a possibility the club would listen to offers for Enzo Fernandez at the right price.

“There is no plan to actively offload him but he has been linked with Real Madrid regularly over the past year and there is an expectation that Madrid will keep tabs on him for next summer’s transfer window.

“He cost a lot of money when Chelsea bought him and, given he has performed well and has a long contract in place, I would expect them to set an even higher figure on him now.

“But this Madrid interest is not going away and I would take it pretty seriously. I don’t think it would be impossible to get him if they are truly willing to stump up some serious cash.”

