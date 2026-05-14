Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has dropped a major hint that Los Blancos could try to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City to play alongside Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, with the Spaniard also giving his take on Jose Mourinho.

Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world and has long been on the radar of Madrid.

There have always been suggestions that the Man City striker would one day end up playing for Real Madrid.

However, Haaland has a contract at Man City until 2034, and the Premier League club have no intention whatsoever of selling their prized asset.

Moreover, Madrid have Kylian Mbappe as their main striker, with Endrick also to be part of Los Blancos next season when he returns from his loan spell at Lyon.

However, Madrid president Florentino Perez has dropped a hint that the Spanish and European giants could try to sign Haaland.

Perez has also praised Mbappe as the best player in the current Madrid team and believes that Vinicius Junior will eventually sign a new deal.

Perez told El Chiringuito on Wednesday, as relayed by AS, when asked if there will be any signings for next season: “Of course.

“There have always been signings, we’ve always signed the best.

“I’ve signed Figo, Kaka, Ronaldo, Beckham… When there’s a good one, I go for him.

When asked about Haaland, Perez responded: “Haaland? I don’t comment on that.

“It’s the sporting director’s job, I don’t get involved in the sporting director’s role.”

Regarding Mbappe, Perez said: “Mbappe is the best player that Real Madrid have right now.

“He won the Golden Boot, so it’s not like he’s lacking goals. But we have to improve.

“We’re hurting from the Champions League, that referee they assigned us… I have to believe he didn’t do it maliciously, because he didn’t understand.”

About Vinicius Junior, the Madrid supremo noted: “I think Vinicius is one of the best players Real Madrid have.

“He won the last two Champions Leagues.

“There’s no rush to renew his contract; we have all season to talk.

“You think I’m in charge of everything, but that’s the sporting director’s job.”

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe reaches decision on leaving Real Madrid after Jose Mourinho ‘agreement’

Florentino Perez speaks about Jose Mourinho

Perez has also spoken about Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese boss set to return to Madrid as the new manager.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Mourinho and Madrid have an agreement in principle over a three-year contract.

Sources have told us that Mourinho and Perez have already spoken about a lot of issues at Madrid, including the criticism of Mbappe.

Perez said in his interview on Wednesday when asked if he likes Mourinho: “I like all the coaches.

“He was with us, he raised our competitiveness. It’s not true that I choose the coaches.”

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