A Real Madrid player who has stuck around despite being linked with a departure this summer will soon have the opportunity to reconsider his future, according to multiple reports.

The transfer window closed on Monday, except for some territories. Real Madrid completed their market without selling anybody, since the only players to leave were all as free agents: Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Jesus Vallejo. However, that doesn’t mean everyone in Xabi Alonso’s squad is safe.

One player whose future was in question over the summer was Dani Ceballos. The midfielder started fewer than half of Madrid’s LaLiga matches last season and, other than Modric, the obstacles in his way of gametime haven’t gone anywhere.

Ceballos was linked with a move to Serie A, where Juventus were tipped as potential suitors. Now, that transfer route is being escalated again in the Italian media ahead of the January transfer window.

According to various sources, including Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus will be monitoring Ceballos’ gametime before the next transfer window, eyeing an opportunity to add him to their squad.

Late in the transfer window, Juventus offloaded Douglas Luiz to Nottingham Forest without a replacement, so still have room in their squad for a new midfielder.

Ceballos could fill the void if Madrid are open to his departure, ahead of his contract expiring in 2027.

At the age of 29, the former Arsenal loanee has admitted the importance of gametime, which he’s unlikely to get a significant portion of at the Bernabeu.

Ceballos’ Real Madrid timeline