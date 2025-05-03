Real Madrid are poised to bolster their left-back position this summer and have reportedly made moves to reunite with former Bernabeu star Theo Hernandez, who is primed to leave AC Milan at the end of the season.

Change beckons at The Bernabeu this summer as Real prepare to part company with Carlo Ancelotti, while Florentino Perez is also expected to address several areas of Real’s squad where they have been found wanting this season.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold remains the favourite to take over at right-back, as his free transfer switch from Merseyside to Madrid nears.

However, Real are still considering several options on the opposite flank, where Ferland Mendy continues to struggle with injury issues and there is feeling among Bernabeu transfer chiefs that an upgrade is needed on Fran Garcia.

Having missed out on top target Alphonso Davies, who ended up extending his stay at Bayern Munich, the LaLiga giants are also known to be monitoring Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras, Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez and Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, in addition to Milan ace Hernandez.

The 27-year-old joined the Rossoneri from Madrid in 2019 and has blossomed into one of Italian football’s best full-backs. He is closing in on 200 Serie A appearances, having only ever featured 13 times for Los Blancos in Spain.

Hernandez was part of Zinedine Zidane’s 2017/18 Champions League-winning squad before opting for regular game time in Italy instead and has gone from strength to strength since.

Hernandez in Milan contract impasse

Spanish outlet AS reports that Real are looking to take advantage of the left-back’s contract situation and make a move for their former player this summer.

Hernandez’s current deal at Milan expires in 2026, and talks regarding an extension have so far failed to progress.

That has also led to interest from other clubs, with Manchester City also known to be big admirers of the France international, while Tottenham were also recently linked.

In terms of Milan’s willingness to do business, it’s reported that Hernandez has failed to find his best form since Stefano Pioli left the club – having struggled for consistency under both Paulo Fonseca and his successor Sergio Conceicao.

The fact that Milan, who are struggling down in ninth place in Serie A, are also highly unlikely to be in the Champions League next season is also likely to play a factor in Hernandez’s expected exit.

