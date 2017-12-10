Real Madrid eye £25million Prem move for De Gea alternative

Tottenham are reportedly facing a battle to keep skipper Hugo Lloris from out of the clutches of Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are said to be ready to move in on the Frenchman if Spurs once again fail to win silverware this season.

Spurs have slipped way down the list of contenders for the Premier League title after a poor run of results, although they did beat Stoke 5-1 on Saturday, and are now reliant on the Champions League or FA Cup for major honours in the remainder of the campaign.

And while goalkeeper Lloris is more than happy in London, he is also fiercely ambitious and could move on in his quest for silverware, according to the report in the Sunday Mirror.

Lloris will be 31 on Boxing Day and although that is young in goalkeeping terms, the Frenchman is still concerned that his career is beginning to wind down without any trophies forthcoming.

The report goes on to state that Lloris would only cost Real around £25million, which would present Real with a much cheaper option than De Gea.