Real Madrid have shortlisted Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mo Salah as their next potential ‘Galactico’ signing, reports in Spain claim.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo have already arrived for just under £300m already this summer – but more could yet follow.

Real could be forced to sell a number of players who will see their game time drastically reduced next term, with claims Florentino Perez is now plotting a ‘fire sale’ of sorts in order to raise enough money to land one more big blockbuster name.

James Rodriguez, Isco, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Keylor Navas and Mariano Diaz have been transfer listed as they look to recoup a whopping €200million.

And according to a report from Diario Gol, two Liverpool stars are on Los Blancos’ wishlist – namely Salah and Mane – as well as Kylian Mbappe and Paulo Dybala.

Liverpool though are demanding a whopping €160million for Mane, though Real hope to lower that figure by including players in the operation.

The report stats that Jurgen Klopp is interested by the idea of welcoming Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos to Anfield, two players who have been told that they are no longer needed by Zinedine Zidane.

Real also apparently believe that the words on Senegal Football Federation president Saee Seck will help them land their man.

“He, along with Salah and Firmino, are great, but this is football and he won the Champions League last season and has the chance to go to Real Madrid, and for me, even being a Barcelona fan, Madrid is the best club in the world,” Seck told the Daily Mirror.

“Mané should be seriously considering the offer. A footballer’s career is very short and, sometimes, you do not have many possibilities.

“He played at Southampton and, when the opportunity came, he took advantage of it and went to Liverpool. He has maintained a good level in England I think he will do well with another challenge in another country.”

Klopp for his part is refusing to let the 27-year-old leave, but with the €180m-rated Salah also on their shopping list, an approach for either could be coming soon.

