Real Madrid eye former Liverpool man to replace France-bound Keylor Navas

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to bring in former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina to replace Keylor Navas.

The Costa Rican international goalkeeper has won three Champions Leagues at Real Madrid, but could be nearing an exit after dropping below Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

Spanish outlet AS report that Navas is being used as a makeweight in Madrid’s bid to sign Neymar from PSG.

The French champions could be looking for more depth in the goalkeeping department, and have set a precedent in bringing experienced top-level goalkeepers, having brought Gianluigi Buffon in on a one-year deal last season.

Meanwhile, if Madrid do let him go, they’d be in the market for a new back-up goalkeeper, and Reina would fit the bill.

The veteran Spanish international, 36, is currently at AC Milan, deputising for Gianluigi Donnarumma. He made over 300 appearances for Liverpool between 2005 and 2014, and has since spent stints with Bayern Munich and Napoli, before joining Milan last summer.

The move would see him make a sensational return to La Liga, having left Villarreal for Merseyside 14 years ago.

The report also claims Madrid are considering Monaco’s Danijel Subasic, Roma’s Antonio Mirante, and Everton’s Maarten Stekelenburg.

All three are over the age of 34, with the suggestion that anyone brought in would be a short-term stop-gap as they wait for promising Ukrainian international, 20, to develop on loan at Real Valladolid.