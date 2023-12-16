Real Madrid eye Jobe Bellingham transfer swoop before Prem ‘greats’ put him off limits

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Jobe Bellingham, as they know ‘it will be difficult’ to sign him if one of the ‘Premier League greats’ gets there first.

It will be unsurprising if Bellingham goes down the same route as his brother Jude and becomes one of the world’s best talents. The career path of the pair is already very similar, and they obviously have similar attributes.

Indeed, both brothers started their senior careers at Birmingham City as teenagers and made a move to help their development.

In Jude’s case, that move was a £25million one to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Jobe’s was a little less high profile, as he made the £3million switch to Championship side Sunderland. However, it’s still seen him go up a level.

The Black Cats are currently sixth in the Championship, while Bellingham’s former side are struggling down in 17th.

The 18-year-old has notched four goals, along with one assist, in the league this season, having played 20 games. He’s already surpassed his minutes tally from his time with the Blues, suggesting they did not have the faith in him they should have.

Bellingham’s next move could be a major one, just like his brother made.

Real Madrid battling ‘Premier League greats’

According to Spanish outlet Sport, it could actually be the exact same move that his brother made.

Indeed, their report suggests Real Madrid are considering a transfer swoop for the younger Bellingham, who they’ve been tracking for some time.

It’s also stated that his rapid growth ‘does not go unnoticed by Premier League greats.’ It has previously been reported that Tottenham have been scouting the Sunderland man relentlessly.

Given their current midfield plight, with Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison injured, and Bellingham closely fitting the profile of the latter, he could be a useful addition in January.

Some may feel it’s too early for him to make such a big move, but that was felt about his older brother, who has scored 16 goals and provided five assists in his first 19 games as a Real player.

Real move not a given

Real are ramping up their interest in Jobe, as they know if he signs for one of the ‘greats’ of the Premier League that are tracking him, ‘it will be difficult’ to obtain his services.

Indeed, it’s unlikely any big side would allow him to be in a position where he could be let go at any point in the near future if he’s to follow a similar trajectory as his brother.

It will be interesting to see if any big Premier League sides or Real make a move as early as January. While it may be believed he’d favour a move to join his brother, he’ll surely do whatever is best for his development.

Moving alongside his brother at Real may actually be bad for him, as they occupy the same position. As such, a Premier League move could be best for Bellingham.

