Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on signing Trent Alexander-Arnold and one of his Liverpool team-mates in 2025.

The England international has been a Real Madrid target for quite some time now, as the La Liga side look to cash in on the fact the 26-year-old is set to become a free agent next summer.

Liverpool are trying to convince him to stay but at the moment, the right-back seems more likely to head for the Anfield exit door at the end of the season.

But Los Blancos may not stop at Alexander-Arnold. According to fresh reports, the Champions League holders are looking at one player who has been a revelation for Arne Slot’s side in 2024/25.

According to GIVEMESPORT, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is now on Madrid’s ‘radar’ and are considering a future move for the Netherlands international.

The report states they have been impressed with the 22-year-old’s performances for the Reds this term and while a move for him will be difficult, they are monitoring Gravenberch‘s situation.

The Athletic stated that Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Alisson, and Alexander-Arnold were part of an ‘untouchables’ group in 2023/24. Now, Gravenberch is part of that illustrious ensemble as he has started every Premier League and Champions League game this season.

DON’T MISS: Eight left-backs Liverpool could sign to usurp Andy Robertson in statement of intent for Arne Slot

A remarkable turnaround

Liverpool signed Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for £34.2m (€40m, $42m) in 2023 and while he made 34 appearances in his first season for the club, he struggled to tie down a regular starting spot.

Under former manager Jurgen Klopp, he made 21 starts in all competitions and the majority of those were in a more central position.

But with Slot’s arrival, Gravenberch has barely missed a minute for Liverpool this season and all of them have come as a defensive midfielder.

The Reds targeted a such a player in the summer transfer window but after trying and failing to sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, Slot put his faith in Gravenberch.

The athletic Dutchman has been sensational in that less familiar position. He is reportedly very happy at Anfield and the former Ajax man is unlikely to move on after being given this opportunity. But the lure of Madrid is always a tempting one.

Progress on Salah?

Salah is one of several key Liverpool players out of contract next summer and after the 32-year-old said he was “more out than in” earlier this season, speculation has mounted that he could leave in 2025.

However, amid his scintillating form for Slot’s team, TEAMtalk revealed that the Reds have made ‘concrete steps’ in the contract negotiation stakes and confidence is growing that an agreement could be reached soon.

Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk is another player in the last year of his contract and while he seems the most likely to extend his stay, time is running out for a new deal to be struck.

But reports suggest the Merseyside team have finally sent the 33-year-old a contract proposal. Whether it gets accepted or not is another matter.

Finally, Liverpool-linked Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj-Moussa has been tipped for a Premier League move off the back of scoring four goals in his last five matches.