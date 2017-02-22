Real Madrid eye shock swap deal for Chelsea star – report

Spanish-giants Real Madrid have pinpointed their top summer transfer target and they are willing to give Chelsea both cash and a player to secure him.

Zinedine Zidane and Madrid president Florentino Perez have collectively agreed their marquee target this summer will be Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and are willing to offer both cash and Alvaro Morata to get their man.

After three low-key transfer windows, the La Liga table-toppers are ready to make a splash in the transfer target and are keen to use the Blues’ interest in Morata to get their main target, according to Tribal Football.

Morata returned to the Bernabeu this summer after Madrid triggered a buy-back clause to re-sign the striker from Juventus. However, the 24-year old has struggled for first team football, starting just seven times in La Liga this season.

In a complete contrast, Hazard has been in fantastic form for Chelsea this year after his lacklustre 2015/16 campaign.

After numerous stellar performances, the Belgian has been one of the players of the Premier League season so far, scoring 10 times, assisting four.

After recapturing his form, Hazard has reflected on the 2015/16 season, stating: “Last season everyone knows I was not good enough.

“But you learn from your mistakes. I gave everything to come back and now I am in my level.

“So I started this season well – fit, with no injuries and it is better to play when you are ready.

“I want to enjoy being on the pitch. So this is the key.

“It is always a difficult to come back after a bad season, but the boss changed something and tried to give us more confidence.”

Hazard has three years remaining on his Chelsea contract, but the report suggests that he would be keen to link up with his idol Zidane at Madrid.