Real Madrid eye shock swoop for summer Chelsea, Man City target

Real Madrid are plotting a sensational swoop for an AC Milan star who was wanted by Chelsea and Man City, according to reports in Spain.

With Real sitting ten points behind Barcelona in the LaLiga standings after just 12 games played, president Florentino Perez is already reportedly eyeing a squad overhaul.

As a result, Los Blancos have interest in Italy international and current Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci, who was linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer.

Fichajes.net (via OKDiario) state that Milan’s star man may consider trying to force the move should Real come calling.

This is apparently in large part down to the Rossoneri’s struggles to behind the season. Vincenzo Montella’s side have lost six of their opening 13 Serie A matches, and sit 11 points away from the Champions League qualification places.

Bonucci arrived at San Siro in the summer in a shock move from rivals Juventus; the veteran defender making the switch due to a reported fall out with coach Max Allegri.