Real Madrid eyeing shock move for struggling Chelsea misfit

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a shock transfer swoop for Chelsea misfit Michy Batshuayi to solve their goalscoring issues.

The Belgium international is currently on loan at Valencia but has hardly made an impact for Real’s La Liga rivals.

Batshuayi has scored only two goals so far this season, one in La Liga and one in the Champions League, and has unsurprisingly failed to cement a regular starting spot at Valencia.

Despite those struggles, Diario Gol claims that Real are so desperate for a striker that they’re considering a swoop for the Blues star.

Even though he was never a regular at Stamford Bridge, the 25-year-old did prove to be a dangerous option off the bench for the Blues and has shown glimpses of the form that prompted Chelsea to spend £33.2m to take him for Marseille in the summer of 2016.

Diario also states that Los Blancos are looking at other big-name signings up front, such as PSG’s Edinson Cavani and Monaco frontman Radamel Falcao, but that a surprise move for Batshuayi is on the cards.

