Real Madrid reportedly face a ‘major obstacle’ in their bid to sign Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller this summer.

The defensive midfielder has been linked with Madrid for a while now, as they try to find a long-term successor for Toni Kroos – who retired a year ago.

The German legend is said to have recommended Stiller to Los Blancos, and reports suggest the 24-year-old would be keen on a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

But one or two hurdles have cropped up that may make it difficult to secure the German international’s signature ahead of next season.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Stiller has a €36.5 million (£30.7m, $41.4m) release clause but that only becomes active in 2026.

Until then, the Bundesliga outfit can allegedly block any approach by paying just €2m directly to the former Hoffenheim man. That could lead to a bidding war, which would be a ‘major obstacle’ for Madrid and new manager Xabi Alonso.

Moreover, Liverpool, West Ham, and Ajax are said to be keen on Stiller, whose contract with Stuttgart runs until 2028.

Incidentally, the report adds that Stiller would be a player that ‘fills the void’ left by Kroos. He may be the heir apparent to the 35-year-old but signing him may be tricky.

Real Madrid eye next Kroos in Stiller

Sport add that Stiller can play in a midfield pivot or as a defensive midfielder and is ‘just what Madrid lacks’; aka, an organiser akin to what Kroos used to do.

The Stuttgart ace is represented by Sport360, the agency that once handled Kroos’ affairs – with the German icon later becoming a shareholder in the company.

The report adds there is a ‘close relationship’ between both parties and there is a ‘willingness’ to associate this potential move with the one that saw a then 24-year-old Kroos join Madrid in 2014 from Bayern Munich.

In addition, Stiller is a player that former Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso knows well, after facing off against him multiple times in the Bundesliga.

After two seasons at Stuttgart, which has included qualifying for the Champions League and winning the DFB-Pokal cup, Stiller could be on the move this summer. But the 6ft player will not be prised away from Stuttgart all that easily.

