Real Madrid ‘fear competition’ from Man Utd for €200m Liverpool star

Manchester United are one of three clubs who are eyeing a hugely ambitious move for Liverpool star Mo Salah this summer, a dubious report claims.

The Egypt international scored his 27th and final goal of the 2018/19 season when he tucked away a penalty early in Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League final win over Spurs.

The 26-year-old won a second Premier League Golden Boot in two seasons as he scored 22 goals in the Premier League.

According to a report from Spanish outlet AS, Salah’s performances for the Reds over the last two years have earned him a number of admirers among Europe’s elite.

Real Madrid are the most interested in signing the former Roma and Chelsea winger and tried to move for him last year to replace the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, they baulked at his asking price of over €200million, but this summer their need to sign a star forward is arguably much greater and more desperate.

AS cite an earlier report from April in which they made the shock claim that Salah had requested to leave at the end of the 2018/19 campaign in search of a new challenge, leaving Real believing there is an opening.

They also state that when asked by Movistar after the Champions League final in Madrid, Salah replied: “Now I can not talk about my future.”

The huge (and unlikely) twist in the report comes when the outlet is mentioning the competition Los Blancos face for his signature, specifically naming Manchester United and Bayern Munich as the ‘strongest competitors’.

Admittedly, it is very hard to imagine a situation where Salah would leave Anfield for Old Trafford given their lack of Champions League football and the fact they finished 31 points adrift in the Premier League table, but that doesn’t tend to stop the Spanish tabloids.

