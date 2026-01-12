Real Madrid are ‘open to selling’ Ferland Mendy in the January transfer window, according to AS journalist Sergio Lopez, with another report claiming that Sunderland have made an offer to take the left-back to the Stadium of Light from Estadio Bernabeu.

Mendy has been on the books of Madrid since the summer of 2019, when he joined from Lyon for €53million (£48m, $62m), including add-ons. The left-back has scored six goals and given nine assists in 204 appearances for Los Blancos and is under contract at the Spanish and European giants until the summer of 2027.

While the 30-year-old left-back has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Real Madrid so far in his career, his importance in the team has dwindled in recent years due to injury issues.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Mendy made only 31 appearances, while Xabi Alonso this campaign, the Frenchman managed to turn out just three times.

Alonso, who is now no longer in charge of Los Blancos, had been unable to count on Mendy because of his thigh and muscle injuries this season, with Alvaro Carreras the number one left-back for Madrid at the moment.

According to AS journalist Sergio Lopez, while Madrid are not planning to terminate Mendy’s contract, Los Blancos will sell him in the January transfer window should they get a reasonable offer despite his wish to stay at Estadio Bernabeu.

Lopez told AS when asked what will happen to Mendy: “It’s a matter of waiting for a convincing offer.

“The club is listening to proposals and is open to selling him, but not at any price.

“Last summer, there were already interested parties, but nothing materialised because no one offered enough.

“Given this situation, he has a contract until 2027 and wants to stay.

“He will stay as long as no one puts the necessary offer on the table. Because terminating his contract is not being considered.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sunderland to make Ferland Mendy offer – report

With Madrid willing to cash in on Mendy this month, Los Blancos have received an offer from Sunderland for the left-back.

According to Fichajes, Sunderland are ‘prepared to submit an offer’ of €11million (£9.5m, $12.8m) for Mendy.

The report has claimed that there is now an ‘internal debate’ at Madrid whether to sell Mendy this month or to persevere with him despite his injury problems.

In this regard, one must note that Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, and no other media outlet is reporting that Sunderland want to sign Mendy in the January transfer window.

Given Mendy’s injury problems, with the defender also missing the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona on Sunday, it would be a risk for Sunderland to make an investment in him in the middle of the season.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Arsenal winger ‘offered’, Rodri blow

Meanwhile, a speculative report has claimed that an Arsenal winger has been ‘offered’ to Real Madrid as a potential replacement for Vinicius Junior, who is out of contract at Los Blancos in the summer of 2027.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, about Manchester City’s immediate plans for Rodri, who is the subject of interest from Madrid.

And finally, sources have told us whether Arda Guler is ready to leave Real Madrid for Arsenal.