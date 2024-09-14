Real Madrid on ‘final stretch’ towards dream signing to be agreed in January, unlocking incredible combo

Real Madrid are on course to completing their first major signing of 2025 already after a report revealed they are on the ‘final stretch’ in their pursuit of Alphonso Davies, who thanks to the collapse of a potential high-profile exit in the summer just gone should form half of a thrilling combination in one area of the pitch.

Davies has been regarded a dream target for Real Madrid for a while amid their aim of upgrading the left-back position. And with his contract at Bayern Munich into its final year, their patience could pay off imminently.

An update from AS has now revealed that Real Madrid are on the ‘final stretch’ towards signing Davies. The report explains how the reigning Champions League holders are confident they have ‘won’ with their tactics to acquire Davies.

Having registered their interest directly to the player, Real Madrid have managed to help persuade Davies not to sign a new contract with Bayern.

From January onwards, Davies will be allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid, which despite their positive relations with Bayern, has been their plan all along.

Bayern were not willing to accept €25m for Davies in the summer just gone, which would have been the highest fee Real Madrid would have offered.

They will now be able to acquire him without having to pay a transfer fee to Bayern, but out of respect to Davies’ current club, the move isn’t expected to be officially announced until the end of the season, even though it will have been agreed months before then.

While AS adds that current left-back Ferland Mendy is due for his own contract renewal at the Bernabeu, Canada international Davies will be expected to be the regular starter behind Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior on the left flank.

Davies to pair up with Vinicius after Saudi transfer collapse

It could have been different, since confessions have now been made that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli wanted to buy Vinicius in the summer, only for them to switch focus to a centre-forward.

“The competent technical committee, which includes the technical director, decided to let Saint-Maximin leave because it was easier in terms of the sale process, and the amount of the deal could be borne by any other club,” Al-Ahli director Khaled Al Issa told Kora Rotana.

“There was a desire to bring in a very big winger, Vinicius, from Real Madrid, but during the negotiations something unexpected happened, which was the Saudi players leaving to go professional in accordance with the scholarship program, and the striker Firas Al Buraikan was scheduled to leave.

“Our priority shifted from winger to striker based on the departure of Al Buraikan, and we entered into negotiations with Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, and it ended with Toney’s arrival.”

However, Al-Ahli could yet eye a high-profile winger signing in January, whether that is Vinicius or someone else.

“Firas Al Buraikan did not enter the scholarship program and therefore continued with us,” Al Issa added. “As a result, a void occurred in the wing position, and we will work to strengthen this position with a deal that exceeds the ambitions of Al-Ahli fans during the winter period.”

Real Madrid making big plans for 2025

Already at the top of the tree in European football thanks to their Champions League success last season, Real Madrid are still trying to remain one step ahead of their competitors.

With that in mind, TEAMtalk recently revealed their interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a target for next summer.

They also continue to be linked with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and have been named as contenders for another Bayern superstar, attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala. Both of those players may also be available for free in 2025.

As one of the most powerful clubs in the world, expect to see Real Madrid continue to be mentioned as a potential destination for elite players between now and next summer, if not January.

Best Bosman signings in Real Madrid history

Davies’ impending arrival won’t be the first time Real Madrid have improved their squad via a Bosman transfer.

Of course, this summer they completed the capture of long-term target Kylian Mbappe once the France forward’s terms with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Mbappe instantly became one of Real Madrid’s highest earners and also accepted a huge signing-on fee. He has since scored three goals from his first five games for his new club.

While Real Madrid have made many ‘Galactico’ signings over the years, often for record sums, the way they have worked towards the additions of Mbappe and now Davies has shown a savviness to their business as well, all while still securing elite, world-class talents.

Follow the link below for a quick summary of even more top-class players Real Madrid have signed without paying a transfer fee… 👇

GO FURTHER: The best Bosman signings Real Madrid have ever made after Kylian Mbappe joins