Real Madrid are breaking their in-house rules on transfers to ensure they sign the best midfielder in the Premier League next summer, with a bombshell report detailing the expected transfer fee and the player’s stance on moving, among other details.

It’s no secret Real Madrid are in the market for a new midfielder next summer. Madrid’s midfield in the absence of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos looks workmanlike at times, and the need to add a classy and composed operator who’ll dictate the play is there for all to see.

Reports far and wide have linked Real Madrid with some of the best midfielders in the world. Vitinha, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister are just three of many more whose names are routinely mentioned.

But according to an incredible update from Spanish reporter, Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Real are now firming up plans to sign Manchester City’s 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri.

The 29-year-old was widely regarded as the best midfielder in the Premier League prior to suffering an ACL injury in the early stages of the 2024/25 season.

Rodri returned to action in the Club World Cup last summer, but throughout the current campaign, he’s suffered further injury setbacks and has struggled to recapture his previous form.

Whether Rodri can get back to his best or whether those previous sky high levels are now a thing of the past, only time will tell.

But according to the Spanish reporter, Real Madrid are prepared to take a chance by bringing Rodri back to the city of his birth for just €50m / £44m.

He wrote on X: ‘Rodri is the midfielder Real Madrid wants. The Madrid club will assess his fitness leading up to the World Cup.’

On cost, the reporter added: ‘It is estimated that he could cost around 50 million euros.’

Ramon Alvarez de Mon then relayed the information he’s received about the move in much greater detail on his YouTube channel.

Real Madrid break the rules for Rodri

The reporter explained that Real Madrid’s transfer strategy in recent times has revolved around two approaches – signing high profile free agents in the prime of their careers, such as Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Kylian Mbappe etc, and spending big money on younger stars, such as Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen, Jude Bellingham etc.

Of course, Rodri doesn’t fit into either of those categories given he’s 29 and isn’t out of contract at Man City until 2027.

What’s more, there’s a further drawback in the form of Rodri’s suspect form on the back his ACL injury.

As such, the journalist stated Real Madrid moving for Rodri “didn’t make sense”, though the information he’s been provided with has been “verified” and it cannot be ignored.

Rodri is now understood to be Real’s number one target in central midfield, and a move will be made on one condition.

The condition is that Rodri rediscovers his best form between now and the end of the season, and also has a strong showing in the World Cup for Spain.

If those boxes are ticked, Real Madrid will bid €50m / £44m for the midfielder, and given Rodri would have one year left on his deal at that time, Los Blancos believe it’s a fair price that will prompt Man City to cash in.

The potential and rumoured departure of Pep Guardiola and/or a severe punishment handed out to Man City for their alleged FFP breaches could also expedite the move.

Furthermore, it was claimed Rodri is “keen” on making the switch, and if he asks Man City to play ball, they won’t stand in his way given his exemplary service during a historic period of success for the club.

Since signing for Man City in 2019, the club have won 11 major honours including four successive Premier League titles between 2021-24, and their first ever Champions League (2023).

The reporter concluded by stating a transfer for Rodri would put rumoured other moves for PSG’s Vitinha and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea ‘on the backburner’. Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister was not mentioned.

One other midfield move that could be made in conjunction with Rodri, however, involves AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit.

Given the young Dutchman is in the early years of his career and wouldn’t cost anywhere near as much as Vitinha or Fernandez, for example, it was said to be possible both Smit and Rodri arrive.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.