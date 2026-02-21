Real Madrid finally ‘agree on’ centre-back signing and it’s bittersweet for Liverpool

Real Madrid chiefs finally appear to have settled on which centre-back to sign in the summer, and while it’s NOT Ibrahima Konate, it’s still not wholly positive news for Liverpool.

It’s no secret Real Madrid will sign a readymade and impactful new centre-back at season’s end. A lengthy list of players have been mentioned with bolstering the ranks, including Dayot Upamecano, Marc Guehi, Nico Schlotterbeck, Micky van de Ven and Konate, to name just five.

Upamecano and Guehi are now off the table, with the former penning fresh terms at Bayern Munich and the latter joining Manchester City last month.

As such, the focus in the Spanish media had switched back to Liverpool’s Konate who remains on course to become a free agent in the summer.

But according to the latest from AS and the usually reliable Jose Felix Diaz, Real Madrid are going in a different direction.

It’s stated the key decision-makers at the Bernabeu are now beginning to ‘agree on’ Borussia Dortmund’s Schlotterbeck representing the best option.

That development will strengthen Liverpool’s chances of convincing Konate to sign a new deal at Anfield, given Real may no longer be willing to offer him a deal.

However, it’s bittersweet news for the Reds given they too hold confirmed interest in Schlotterbeck, even if Konate stays.

Dortmund are increasingly resigned to losing the 26-year-old in the summer for around €50m. Schlotterbeck would ordinarily be valued far higher, but he’ll only have a year left on his deal at that point in time.

Rather than risk losing a highly saleable asset for nothing in 2027, Dortmund are ready to cash in while they still can.

The report added: ‘The Borussia Dortmund centre-back’s contract expires in 2027, and those in charge at the German club are clear that, given his refusal to renew, the only alternative is to sell him. In fact, they are already scouring the market for left-footed centre-backs in search of a replacement.’

AS continued: ‘What has changed in recent weeks regarding the German centre-back compared to other players? Real Madrid has intensified its monitoring of him, and reports are increasingly positive about the German international’s performances, who could leave this summer.’

AS concluded: ‘The excellent relationship between the Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid management is another factor in favour of the deal going through.

‘Sahin, Achraf, Reinier, and Bellingham are some of the players who have made the two-way journey between the two clubs.

‘Such is the level of trust that Dortmund will call or notify Real Madrid when there’s a potential transfer for a player they consider interesting for the Madrid club. It’s a fluid dialogue and complete understanding.

‘The price for the centre-back could be around 50 million euros . Under normal circumstances, the value would be higher, but the approaching end of his contract (June 30, 2027) reduces the price of the German international’s potential departure.’

