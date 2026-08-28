Real Madrid have no desire to sell Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, despite a testing first year at the Bernabéu.

The England right-back joined Los Blancos from Liverpool last summer on a six-year contract after the Spanish club paid a modest fee to secure him ahead of the Club World Cup. What followed was a campaign marked by injuries, adaptation struggles and inconsistent minutes as he adjusted to a new league, city and tactical demands.

Sources close to the club insist there is no desire to cut short that project, however.

Real Madrid view Alexander-Arnold’s early difficulties as part of a necessary settling-in period rather than a reason to cash in. The player himself has spoken of feeling at home in Madrid and remains committed to proving himself in the famous white shirt.

Suggestions that Newcastle United harbour interest in the 27-year-old have been firmly dismissed.

While some reports earlier in the year linked the Magpies with a possible swoop, those claims have been shot down, and there is no realistic expectation of a move materialising before the window closes.

Alexander-Arnold’s wages and Real Madrid’s valuation would make any deal complicated even if the clubs were aligned, which they are not.

However, despite assurances from Real that they feel the best is yet to come for Alexander-Arnold, the player knows he will have to up his game and his standards in the wake of strong competition for his shirt and a refusal from new coach Jose Mourinho to offer him any guarantees…

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Alexander-Arnold faces new Real Madrid battle

New manager Mourinho, brought back for a second spell at the Bernabeu this summer, instantly sought to strengthen his defence.

Signing off on the capture of fresh right-back competition in the shape of Denzel Dumfries, signed from Inter Milan, the Dutchman has started the new season ahead of Alexander-Arnold, prompting questions about the Englishman’s role.

Despite that, the club’s stance remains unchanged: they believe in the quality that made him one of Europe’s most creative full-backs at Liverpool and expect him to fight for his place.

Alexander-Arnold’s attacking instincts and range of passing remain assets few right-backs can match.

His first season may have been disrupted, but Real Madrid are prepared to give him time and are not yet ready to give up on the player.

With the transfer window still open, speculation will continue, but those closest to the situation say a departure this summer is not on the agenda.

The former Liverpool man will hope consistent football under Mourinho can help him rediscover his best form and, in time, force his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s England reckoning after missing out on the World Cup. For now, his future lies at the Bernabéu.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have received an approach from Arsenal over two of their attackers late in the window.