Fabrizio Romano has named the first signing that Real Madrid plan to make in 2026, and while Liverpool fans will be relieved to know that it is not Ibrahima Konate, Tottenham Hotspur will be hugely disappointed to learn that it is a player that they have made ‘enquires’ for in the second transfer window in a row.

With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger having injury issues and also out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season, there is an immediate need for Los Blancos to address the centre-back situation. Raul Asensio has not always been at his best, meaning that manager Xabi Alonso needs a better and more experienced player as an option, along with Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen next season.

Ibrahima Konate is Real Madrid’s top centre-back target in 2026, according to Marca, the most reliable source for Los Blancos news in Spain.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and Madrid plan to snap him up on a free transfer next summer.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid’s first signing in 2026 will not be Konate – it will be Nico Paz.

The transfer guru has revealed that the Spanish and European giants have already decided to trigger the buy-back clause in Paz’s contract at Como, with the Argentina international attacking midfielder himself ready to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Paz joined Como from Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in Serie A.

The 21-year-old Argentina international playmaker has scored 11 goals and given 13 assists in 48 matches in all competitions for Como so far in his career.

Romano wrote on X at 9:26am on November 25: “Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Páz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago.

“Understand the buy back clause is NOT valid in January and Como want to keep him until summer.

“The plan is to make the deal happen in June 2026. Nico already said YES.”

Tottenham Hotspur suffer Nico Paz blow… again

Romano’s information about Madrid and Paz backs what has been reported in the Spanish and Italian media for a while now.

On October 8, AS reported that Real Madrid have made a ‘verbal promise’ to Paz that they will bring him back from Como next summer.

Madrid will trigger the buy-back clause of €9million (£8m, $10.5m) in Paz’s contract at Como.

Respected Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla subsequently told noted in Football Italia that Madrid ‘never had any intention of selling Nico Paz’ when offers came from the Premier League in the summer of 2025 and will take him back to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Tottenham tried to sign Paz from Como in the summer of 2025, with Romano revealing at the time that the Italian club turned it down, with the youngster himself keen on staying.

AS reported on November 20 that Tottenham ‘also made enquiries’ in recent weeks over a January move.

While it seems that Tottenham are persistent in their quest to sign Paz, Romano’s latest update will squash the Premier League club’s dream once and for all.

