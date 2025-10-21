Endrick is keen to leave Real Madrid in the January window

Real Madrid striker Endrick is at the centre of a transfer frenzy as the January transfer window approaches, and TEAMtalk understands that West Ham are among five Premier League clubs to have shown interest.

The 19-year-old Brazilian is yet to play a single minute of football under Xabi Alonso this season, and his situation has put him on the radar of several sides ahead of the January transfer window.

We understand that suitors are exploring the possibility of a loan deal in January, and Endrick could be open to a Bernabeu departure as he looks to force his way into Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Signed by Real Madrid from Palmeiras for €60m (£52m / $70m) in the summer of 2024, Endrick showcased his potential last season, scoring seven goals across 354 LaLiga and 134 Champions League minutes.

However, fierce competition from Kylian Mbappe has left him sidelined in 2025/26, fuelling speculation about a temporary move.

Endrick’s representatives are open to him going out on loan to ensure regular playing time, with a decision pending his fullrecovery from a minor injury.

In the Premier League, Manchester United have considered a move for Endrick. While Ruben Amorim’s side considered Endrick as a solution amid Joshua Zirkzee’s potential exit and Benjamin Sesko’s struggles, a move now seems unlikely. But four other English clubs are also in the mix…

West Ham face obstacles in Endrick pursuit

Some sources indicate that West Ham have emerged as frontrunners to sign Endrick, but the Hammers are not the player’s first choice, after the London side failed with an enquiry for him in January.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, who were linked earlier with a possible swap with Jhon Duran are still keen and working under Unai Emery is something Endrick is considering.

Brighton are also in the mix but would want a permanent option, while Newcastle United’s interest remains less concrete.

Across Europe, Juventus are monitoring Endrick after an approach over the summer, viewing him as a boost for their Serie A campaign.

Marseille, leveraging strong ties with Real Madrid, are keen on a loan to aid his development; this move does suit Madrid who would be happy to send him to France.

In LaLiga, Real Sociedad and Valencia, who expressed interest last summer, could reignite their pursuit, offering Endrick a chance to stay in Spain.

With endless clubs circling, Endrick’s situation should be easy to fix and a move sorted quickly. Real Madrid’s stance on a loan versus a permanent move will shape the outcome, but Endrick’s need for minutes makes a temporary switch likely.

As January nears, the race for this Brazilian prodigy is heating up – will he light up the Premier League or shine elsewhere in Europe?

Latest Real Madrid news: Nico Paz, Marc Guehi updates

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly interested in Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz, but a move to Real Madrid is thought to be more likely for him.

Paz himself has publicly said that he dreams of starring for Real Madrid in the long run.

In other news, reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid are considering making a bid for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in January, as they look to beat Liverpool to his signature.

Los Blancos could offer around €30-35million (up to £30.4m, $40.8m) for the England international, it’s claimed.

