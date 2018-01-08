Real Madrid flop wants to join Liverpool as Coutinho replacement

Dani Ceballos has instructed his agent to secure him a January move to Liverpool, according to reports in Spain.

Diario Gol claims the Real Madrid star is desperate to leave the Bernabeu this month in order to earn a place in Spain’s World Cup squad this summer.

And it’s believed the player has set his heart on moving to Liverpool as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who has joined the La Liga table-toppers in a £142million deal.

Ceballos, 21, joined Real Madrid in a €18million switch from Real Betis over the summer, signing a six-year deal at the Bernabeu.

However, the move has failed to live up to expectations with the central midfielder having only made two appearances in La Liga for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

According to the report, Ceballos now wants out and believes a move to Liverpool will reignite his career and allow him to fulfill his early potential.

Ceballas is a regular for Spain’s U21 side, but has his heart set on promotion to the senior ranks, but with competition for attacking midfield places tough, knows he needs regular football in order to catch Julen Lopetegui’s eye.

With Liverpool having been linked with Ceballos as recently as last month, it remains to be seen whether Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would consider the player as a potential replacement for Coutinho. The player, however, would fit the bill as a goalscoring midfielder and can deploy Coutinho’s old role of being the link between midfield and attack. For that reason, he seems far more suited to the Reds than the likes of Riyad Mahrez, for whom the Reds have also been linked.

One sticking point, however, could be the player’s transfer fee. Having joined Real in the summer, the club struck an astronomical €500million release clause into his deal, in the belief they had signed the next big thing.

While it appears it hasn’t worked out that way, Real would surely demand a hefty price for the player, with some reports suggesting they could hold out for as much as €45million (£40million) for the star, which would see their initial investment nearly tripled.

