Real Madrid sources identify mystery €150m target after Florentino Perez declaration – NOT Vitinha, Haaland or Olise

Sources close to Real Madrid have told TEAMtalk who they believe is the mystery player Florentino Perez is planning to move for should he win this weekend’s presidential election.

The current Real Madrid president caused a huge stir this week when he revealed that he intends to launch a record-breaking bid for a superstar currently playing for a major Champions League club.

Perez said: “I’m going to make an offer to a Champions League club soon, on Tuesday, which will be the biggest payment Real Madrid would have made for a player in their history, €150m (£129.6m, $173m) at least.

“It’s not [Jeremy] Doku and it’s not [Erling] Haaland, it’s not [Harry] Kane, it’s not [Michael] Olise…

“The €150m deal is not for a defender. It could be midfielder or forward. He is a young player. And he is not from the Premier League. He’s a total Galactic.”

The comments have sparked widespread speculation across Europe, particularly given the increasingly high-profile nature of Madrid’s presidential race.

Perez’s rival, Enrique Riquelme, has built much of his campaign around ambitious promises of his own, including the signing of Erling Haaland and the appointment of former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as head coach.

Perez, meanwhile, has already agreed terms with Jose Mourinho over a return to Estadio Bernabeu and is now looking to strengthen his position further with a marquee signing.

As we revealed earlier this week, Real Madrid have already agreed terms with both Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries ahead of proposed moves to the Spanish capital.

The defensive duo are expected to form part of Mourinho’s rebuild, but sources indicate Perez is also determined to make a major statement in attack should he secure re-election.

Since Perez’s declaration, a host of elite names have been linked.

Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Vitinha have all been mentioned as potential targets, but TEAMtalk understands from well-placed sources close to the club that they believe the player in question is Paris Saint-Germain superstar winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia international has established himself as one of the world’s finest attackers since joining PSG from Napoli in an €80million (£69.1m, $92.1m) deal in January 2025.

Indeed, many within the game believe he has been one of the key figures behind PSG’s back-to-back Champions League triumphs, with his performances elevating him into the very highest bracket of European football.

Sources close to Real Madrid have indicated to us that Kvaratskhelia is the player being discussed internally and that groundwork has already been undertaken regarding a potential move.

We understand that talks have taken place and that there is confidence within sections of the Madrid hierarchy that the 25-year-old would be open to a switch to the Spanish capital.

That belief is helping fuel optimism that a deal, while incredibly difficult, may not be impossible as the biggest challenge to any more remains convincing PSG to sell.

The European champions have no desire to lose one of their most influential players and are under no financial pressure to entertain offers.

However, should Perez secure another term as president, Madrid are expected to test their resolve with an offer that would surpass any fee the club has paid before.

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Real Madrid could affect Vinicius Junior

A possible move for Kvaratskhelia could also have significant implications for Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian currently has just 12 months remaining on his contract and uncertainty remains surrounding his long-term future.

While Madrid continue to work on a renewal, the arrival of another elite left-sided attacker would inevitably intensify scrutiny on Vinicius’ position within the squad.

Sources have indicated that any serious pursuit of Kvaratskhelia would only increase speculation that Madrid could eventually cash in on Vinicius rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2027.

For now, all eyes are on the presidential election, but we can reveal that those closest to the situation believe Kvaratskhelia is the superstar at the centre of Perez’s ambitious plans.

If the veteran president is victorious this weekend,then one of the biggest transfer pursuits in Madrid’s history could begin within days, with the PSG star potentially becoming the headline addition in a summer that already looks set to bring Konate, Dumfries and Mourinho to Estadio Bernabeu.

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