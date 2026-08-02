Yan Diomande looked set to be unveiled as a Real Madrid player but a dispute between his current and past representatives is reportedly holding up the process.

Last week, Paris Saint-Germain admitted defeat in the race to sign the RB Leipzig winger, as their £102.5million offer was rejected.

Madrid will pay more than £100m for the 19-year-old, who was the subject of an unsuccessful £69m bid from Liverpool in June.

TEAMtalk previously reported that Diomande had agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants, who are also trying to tie winger Vinicius Junior down to a new deal, with his current terms expiring in 2027.

But the Madrid hierarchy are reportedly not best pleased that the feud between Diomande‘s old agents, Maxidel Management, and current representatives, Roc Nation, is preventing this deal from being completed.

According to Ivory Coast journalist Malick Traore, Madrid are currently powerless while the two parties sort this out.

He said via Defensa Central, “Real Madrid are angry with Diomande’s representatives at Roc Nation, after discovering that the player is still tied to a contract with other agents.”

So, what is causing this delay?

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Real Madrid transfer stalled by representation dispute

According to Spanish publications AS and Defensa Central, Madrid had been negotiating with Roc Nation – for whom he has been with since February – to sign Diomande.

However, the reports claim that Diomande has a contract with his former agents, Maxidel. Moreover, it is alleged that Roc Nation failed to disclose the agreement to Madrid.

Defensa asserts it will be ‘necessary’ for Madrid to negotiate and reach an agreement with Maxidel as well as Roc Nation – which is owned by rapper Jay-Z.

AS report that Maxidel, led by former Leeds United player Max Gradel, have filed a lawsuit with FIFA, claiming Roc Nation have breached a contract.

Maxidel represented Diomande when the winger secured his move from Leganes to Leipzig last summer, and they claim they retain his rights until he officially leaves the Bundesliga club.

FIFA are now said to be investigating the matter, which falls under the umbrella of an International Transfer Certificate. In extreme cases, FIFA can deny the process of an ITC. However, it is more than likely to delay this transfer rather than cancel it entirely.

So until these issues regarding commission and registration rights are sorted, Madrid fans may need to remain patient.

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