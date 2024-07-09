Real Madrid to be gifted supreme upgrade with agent of potential Arsenal man sourcing Euro star as replacement

Andriy Lunin could leave Real Madrid this summer and potentially be replaced by Diogo Costa

Real Madrid could get a top upgrade in the signing of a Euro 2024 star whose agent will attempt to bring him to the club, given another of his clients could leave for Arsenal.

Real used three separate keepers in the 2023/24 season. With Thibaut Courtois injured at the start of the campaign, Kepa Arrizabalaga was loaned in for cover.

The Chelsea man played over 1500 minutes in all competitions, but was displaced by Andriy Lunin.

The Ukrainian ended up playing the majority of the minutes in the Real net over the season (2850), but was pushed out once Courtois was back, with the Belgian notably playing the Champions League final – his only European appearance during the campaign.

It is more than likely that he’ll be the preferred option in the Real net this season.

And Lunin could have a chance at getting more minutes elsewhere.

Indeed, Arsenal have reportedly contacted him with a view to signing him as the back-up to David Raya.

But given Raya started as a back-up himself, there’s no guarantee Lunin would not be able to usurp him of his place. Whether or not he’s interested is unclear at this point.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal goalkeeper targets: EVERY option tipped to replace Ramsdale this summer

Crunch Lunin talks to take place

But it seems Lunin could certainly be on the lookout for refuge away from Real.

Reports in Spain state his agent, Jorge Mendes, is set to talk to to the club about the goalkeeper’s future.

It’s suggested he could leave in search of first-team football.

And that is likely to be the topic of the meeting that takes place between the two parties.

Mendes can get Real an upgrade

But if his client walks away, it’s said Mendes could help Real to source an upgrade.

Indeed, he also represents Porto goalkeeper Costa, who recently saved three penalties in a Euro 2024 round of 16 shootout to send Portugal to the quarter-final.

He became the first goalkeeper in history to make three penalty saves in a Euros shootout, and to not concede in one.

And if Lunin is allowed to leave, if Real want Costa, it’s suggested Mendes could offer the star to the club.

Given the quality he displayed in the Euros, not only does he seem an upgrade on Lunin, but a player capable of taking over from Courtois, either at some point down the line, or potentially immediately.

READ MORE: Ridiculous Real Madrid XI for 2024/25 after Ancelotti bags stunning triple transfer