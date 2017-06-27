Real tell Man Utd why £70m Morata would prove savvy signing

Real Madrid have told Manchester United they can sign Alvaro Morata – but have reportedly given them three reasons why they must match their £70million valuation.

United have made the Spain striker their No 1 target after the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic was allowed to leave – but it seems any deal for the former Juventus striker will come at quite the cost.

Reports earlier this month claimed Jose Mourinho’s side had lodged an opening offer of £52.4million offer, which was rejected before they submitted a second bid of around £60million.

It was claimed earlier this week that both president Florentino Perez and coach Zinedine Zidane want Morata to stay – and a sale would only be considered if the club meet their €80million (£70million) asking price.

Now following fresh negotiations between the two clubs, AS claim Real have given United three reasons why Morata is worth their asking price.

Firstly, Madrid have underlined the fact the striker has established himself as a regular in Spain’s national side in recent years.

Real president Florentino Perez, who is reluctant to sell the striker, has also emphasised how much Morata has already achieved at just 24 years of age – and has told United they would be making a savvy investment for the future.

Finally, Los Blancos have highlighted the lack of top-class centre-forwards on the market at present, with Romelu Lukaku more expensive in comparison at £100million and now looking certain to choose Stamford Bridge over Old Trafford.

One thing in United’s favour, however, is that Morata is keen to make the move to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old made only 14 starts in the league last season and wants more regular first-team football – something he would be sure to get. The striker still managed to contribute 15 goals and four assists, strengthening his credentials as a potent striker, and underlining why Zinedine Zidane wanted to keep him at the European champions.