Officials from Manchester City are understood to be absolutely spitting feathers after a Real Madrid presidential candidate held aloft a Los Blancos shirt with Erling Haaland’s name emblazoned across the back in a bid to curry favour with voters – leaving the Cityzens considering legal action as a result.

Enrique Riquelme, who is going head-to-head with the long-serving Florentino Perez in Sunday’s presidential elections, waved a Real Madrid, Haaland No.9 shirt aloft as part of a manifesto which promised to deliver his signing for the club should he be sworn in.

Indeed, after holding the shirt aloft during an appearance on popular TV show ‘El Hormiguero’ on Wednesday to curry favour with the 95,000 registered members, who will cast their votes to decide the club’s next president for the first time since 2006, it wasn’t just Haaland’s signing he promised either.

And in an additional bid to win voters’ trust, he also pledged to bring Haaland‘s Manchester City teammate Rodri with him to the Bernabeu this summer, should he be given the nod to take charge.

Indeed, speaking last week on Rodri to ESPN, Riquelme said of the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner: “He is the kind of player who should play for Real Madrid.”

He added on Wednesday night during his TV appearance: “He’s a great player, in a position where Madrid need to strengthen.

“We’ve spoken to his agent, we have to respect his club, but if I’m president he’ll play for Madrid. I’ll do everything possible.”

And he doubled down on Wednesday night, further insisting that both Haaland and Rodri would move to the Bernabeu this summer.

“Erling Haaland and Rodri will be my star signings if I become president,” Riquelme said.

“If I break my promises regarding either of these players, I’ve signed a guarantee where I’d pay 100% of membership costs for next season. Haaland has a release clause, and he wants to come to Madrid.”

However, in the wake of those claims, Sky Sports has revealed City’s very angry reaction to the gimmick, while Fabrizio Romano and the player’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, have also spoken out on the player’s future…

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Man City react to Haaland gimmick, as agent speaks out

Indeed, via Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, City are considering legal action in response to the stunt.

“The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue,” Thomas wrote on X.

“There is no chance of this happening, and there is no contractual clause to enable it. We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context.”

In a joint statement following Riquelme’s antics, the Norway striker’s father, Alfie Haaland, and his agent, Pimenta, also denied any agreement: ‘All very entertaining but not true. We wish all the best for both candidates in the Madrid elections’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also insists City are relaxed over the powerful Norwegian striker’s future.

‘Manchester City are completely relaxed about Erling Haaland’s immediate future, not expecting his exit at all this summer. City see Haaland staying and did not get any exit indication from the player, key part of the project also under Maresca,’ he wrote on X.

Real Madrid candidate to abandon Jose Mourinho return

Riquelme has also vowed to turn his back on the club’s plan to bring Jose Mourinho back to the club for a second spell as manager.

“He’s a good coach, but his style is totally different from what we’re looking for in our project,” Riquelme said.

“We don’t like him for our project. I have another coach. We have a coach, but the arrival of Raúl [as sporting director] and [Fernando] Hierro [as academy boss] is demonstrating the hierarchy of their professionalism.

“They are from Real Madrid, and if they’re here, they won’t let anyone harm the club.”

Perez, by contrast, was offering no such flamboyancy from his manifesto as he bids to extend his stay that could soon enter its 21st year.

“Real Madrid fans should trust me. I promise you that we will have a very strong team,” Perez told AS. “I will sign players and will strengthen every position.”

Ibrahima Konate has already been confirmed as joining as a free agent after his Liverpool contract expired, while Real Madrid have also triggered Denzel Dumfries’ €20m release clause to land him from Inter Milan.

Perez also confirmed that all three of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior “will stay” at the Bernabeu, having denied claims one of their star names could be sold this summer.

“They are players that every big club in the world would want,” Perez added.

Asked by AS if Mourinho will be the next manager, Perez simply stated: “Yes!”

Indeed, with regards to Haaland, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey reported on May 21 that City had absolutely no intentions of allowing Haaland to follow Pep Guardiola out the exit door, with sources adamant he remains a key part of their project both next season and beyond.

Indeed, City rewarded the 24-year-old with the most lucrative contract in the club’s history back in January, tying him down until 2034 in what was viewed internally as a huge statement over their long-term ambitions.

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