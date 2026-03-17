Real Madrid hijack of £138m Liverpool transfer explodes into life as Dutch sensation issues come-and-get-me plea

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting to leapfrog Liverpool in the race to sign one of European football’s most exciting talents, while a top Dutch talent wanted by Bernabeu transfer chiefs has revealed that he is desperate to move to Spain.

The Spanish giants are expected to be active in the summer transfer window again, especially if they lose out to Barcelona in the race for the LaLiga title, although at least passage to the last eight of the Champions League was secured at Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

While a new permanent Real Madrid manager is expected to be at the helm come the summer, the rumour mill keeps on turning, with some potential big deals in the pipeline…

Jaw-dropping Bayern raid on radar of Florentino Perez

Real Madrid are looking to hijack a proposed Liverpool summer deal for Michael Olise from Bayern Munich, with two reports outlining firm interest from Los Blancos.

Olise has been in sensational form this season, having also excelled during the 2024/25 campaign, scoring 15 goals and a remarkable 27 assists from 38 games in all competitions for the German giants.

His form has played a part in Bayern having already won the German Cup, while they are primed for another Bundesliga title and also have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Aware of the growing interest in the former Crystal Palace man, Vincent Kompany’s side plan to give Olise a lucrative new contract, although other elite clubs have also made him a target.

It’s been reported for some time that Liverpool see Olise as their dream successor for Mohamed Salah on the right flank, only for Real Madrid to now burst into the race.

Reports in Turkey claim Madrid president Florentino Perez is willing to spend a whopping €160million (£138m / $184m) on the 24-year-old attacker, prompting a response from German newspaper Bild.

They confirm that Perez is indeed planning a ‘mega coup’ to sign a ‘superstar’ this summer, in a deal which is designed to appease disgruntled sections of the fanbase after the failed Xabi Alonso experiment.

While Bild confirm Madrid’s interest in Olise, they also state that Bayern currently have zero intention of selling the player. The German outfit are in a strong negotiating position as Olise’s current contract runs until June 2029 and includes no release clause.

Nevertheless, the report does note that Bayern ‘would have to consider’ a mega-money bid for the winger, as it would transform their finances – leaving the door slightly ajar to a sensational swoop from Real or Liverpool.

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Real favourites to land Dutch sensation

Real Madrid have emerged as favourites to sign AZ Alkmaar sensation Kees Smit this summer amid rival interest from Liverpool, with the player’s stance now revealed, and the Reds have their eye on an exciting alternative.

The 20-year-old Dutch maestro is one of the players on Los Blancos’ shortlist as they plan to invest in young talents they believe will develop into world-class players in the future.

Smit certainly has exciting potential and has established himself as a key player for AZ, having notched four goals and six assists in 38 appearances this season.

Scouts from Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and more have all been in attendance to watch Smit in action this term, but it appears Real Madrid are frontrunners in the race for his signature.

We have previously reported how it could take a big fee, potentially as high as €75million (£65.3m, $88.3m), to sign Smit this summer. But should he leave the Netherlands, the player seems to have his sights set firmly on a move to LaLiga, in a blow to his Premier League suitors.

“[I’d like to play in] La Liga. Playing there would be great. I love the sun; I’m tired of playing in so much cold and rain, so I’d love to go and play in Spain.” Smit told Supergaande, as cited by AS.

“Ideally, I’d like take the next step at another team in the Netherlands, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. I never considered leaving AZ. My dream was to play here for the rest of my life.”

More Real Madrid news: Chelsea signing hopes soar; Camavinga exit

Real Madrid will get the chance to sign an elite Chelsea star this summer, according to a reliable journalist, as Los Blancos president Florentino Perez plans to get rid of six players from Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, another source has verified claims Real Madrid are ready to sell Eduardo Camavinga and Liverpool ARE interested in bringing the Frenchman to Anfield in a spectacular swoop.

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