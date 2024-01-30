Liverpool could lose one of their most important players this summer, as Real Madrid are planning a blockbuster move for him when Jurgen Klopp leaves, Manchester United have made an ‘enquiry’ to see if they can sign a huge name from Saudi Arabia, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Barcelona trying to land a second Arsenal man after Mikel Arteta.

LIVERPOOL STAR EYED BY REAL MADRID

The departure of Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool might have huge ramifications for the senior squad, as reports have tipped Virgil van Dijk to leave for Real Madrid.

On Friday morning, Klopp announced he was running out of energy as Liverpool manager and that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Barcelona are doing all they can to make him Xavi’s replacement ahead of next season, though it will be tough as the German is eager to take at least a year out from the game.

Klopp’s departure has led to speculation that vital Liverpool stars Van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold might leave in the near future, as all of their contracts expire in summer 2025.

Van Dijk was recently asked about whether he will extend his contract and be part of the new era after Klopp. However, the centre-back has left Liverpool fans worried with his rather uncertain response.

“That’s a big question. Well, I don’t know,” he said.

Van Dijk added that the club has ‘a very big job on its hands’ to replace Klopp and his coaching staff, and that he is ‘very curious’ to see what happens both in terms of Liverpool’s future and his own.

Unsurprisingly, the Dutchman’s comments have alerted major European clubs to the possibility of signing him from Liverpool this summer.

Ancelotti to ‘make a splash’ with deal for Klopp favourite

According to stunning reports from Spain, Madrid are hoping to hit Liverpool with a ‘bombshell’ by making Van Dijk the new heart of their defence.

Los Blancos have been tipped to ‘make a splash’ in the transfer market by completing a big-money deal for him.

Although, it is unclear exactly how much Van Dijk could be on the move for. Liverpool originally spent £75million on him, but his value has fallen to £27.7m on transfermarkt as he is now 32 years old.

Plus, Liverpool would struggle to demand a huge fee for their captain if he refuses to extend his contract beyond 2025.

While Van Dijk is entering the twilight years of his career, he would still be a fantastic addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. He could form a strong centre-half partnership with either Antonio Rudiger or Eder Militao, once the latter returns from ACL surgery.

Alexander-Arnold is the most likely of the previously mentioned trio to stay with Liverpool, as he is a lifelong fan of the club and came through their academy. Salah, meanwhile, is expected to receive a new offer from Saudi outfit Al Ittihad at the end of the season.

Liverpool have yet to decide on which top-class winger they want to replace Salah, though they do have a couple of defenders in mind to succeed from Van Dijk. There is interest in Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP, while Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo has impressed Liverpool scouts recently.

BARCELONA IN DOUBLE ARSENAL SWOOP

Mikel Arteta is not the only Arsenal man Barcelona are interested in, as they have made contact with Jorginho’s camp to see if they can land the midfielder. (Sport)

Bryan Gil remains on course to leave Tottenham Hotspur this week, with Lazio expected to make a new approach for him. (Alfredo Pedulla)

West Ham United want to sign a new midfielder before they allow Pablo Fornals to join Real Betis. (Mundo Deportivo)

Man Utd are in talks with Everton as they try to capture defender Jarrad Branthwaite in a £40m deal before Thursday’s transfer deadline. (Corriere dello Sport)

Bayer Leverkusen have asked Paris Saint-Germain about the availability of Spanish winger Marco Asensio, though it is unlikely he will be allowed to leave the French giants. (Sky Germany and Fabrizio Romano)

MAN UTD SPY AL ITTIHAD ACE

Man Utd and Chelsea have both made ‘enquiries’ to see if they can bring wantaway Al Ittihad striker Karim Benzema to the Premier League. (L’Equipe)

But on Monday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea and fellow London club Arsenal will struggle to snare Benzema due to his wage demands.

Former Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier has met with chiefs from Galatasaray as he tries to force his way out of Nottingham Forest. (Sports Digitale)

La Liga president Javier Tebas has made a big hint Kylian Mbappe will be moving to Madrid in the summer, with Liverpool braced to miss out on the France skipper. (various)

Brighton & Hove Albion have added Juventus midfielder Enzo Barrenechea to their shortlist. The Argentine is currently on loan at Frosinone. (Calciomercato)

TOTTENHAM, NEWCASTLE SENT TRANSFER WARNING

Tottenham and Newcastle United have been told they will have to pay ‘a big package’ to prise Jacob Ramsey away from Aston Villa. (Fabrizio Romano)

Scottish ace Lewis Ferguson, who currently plays for Bologna, is wanted by Italian giants Juventus, AC Milan and Lazio. (Calciomercato)

Dani Carvajal could soon be offered a new contract at Madrid. His current deal is set to expire in June 2025. (Marca)

Brighton and Brentford are ready to move for Nordsjaelland starlet Ibrahim Osman amid uncertainty over whether West Ham will be able to strike a deal for him. (Sky Germany)

Rafa Benitez has praised Klopp for doing an ‘enormous job’ at Liverpool and suggested he has inside knowledge of why the 56-year-old will leave his role before next season. (various)